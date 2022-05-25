'It Doesn't Exist' - Candace Owens Takes AOC Apart Over Outright Lie About School Shootings

It took about a nanosecond for liberals to take aim at the gun lobby after news of the tragedy at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, broke on Tuesday.

The gunman ended the lives of at least 19 children and two teachers before being gunned down himself by a Border Patrol agent.

Few reactions, however, reached quite the level of vacuity as that from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The ditsy, empty-headed Democratic socialist took to Twitter to attack conservatives for “supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.”

There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022

The statement is ridiculous on its face. There is no law that “let children be shot” any more than there are laws that “allow” pedestrians to be run over by drunk drivers.

The right of the people to keep and bear arms is guaranteed by the Consitution. That is not license for any individual to use a gun to take innocent lives, just like a driver’s license isn’t permission to use a vehicle to mow down children being dismissed from school.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens responded to the congresswoman in signature style challenging her to “name the law” she was referring to.

“You won’t name it because it doesn’t exist,” Owens wrote.

“You are [a] shameless, bought-and-paid for politician, standing on the bodies of dead children to score political points.”

Name the law you are referring to. What United States law, specifically, “lets children be shot in their schools”. You won’t name it because it doesn’t exist. You are shameless, bought-and-paid for politician, standing on the bodies of dead children to score political points. https://t.co/3IzlAcVvmH — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 25, 2022

And bringing abortion into the mix only added to the insanity of her argument, considering that more than 60 million abortions have been performed in the United States since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.

As National Review’s Dan McLaughlin responded, “Mouth-Breather AOC whatabouting herself into saying the intentional death of 63 million children is just a statistic.”

AOC whatabouting herself into saying the intentional death of 63 million children is just a statistic. https://t.co/5Ngfds3itw — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 25, 2022

Other commentators agreed:

People who are for the dismemberment of babies don’t have the authority to say what’s pro-life and what’s not. If you can name me the exact law that allows what you described, I will agree to getting rid of it. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 25, 2022

The Ocasio-Cortez tweet, like many of AOC’s posts on social media, shows she is far more impulsive than she is intelligent.

She would do well to pause and reflect before hitting the send button in the future.

