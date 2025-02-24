'It Doesn't Get Much Worse': Angry Donors Are Making Democratic Party Pay an Expensive Price for 2024 Failures

Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me every couple of years for elections and midterms, shame on the Democrats.

That, at least in part, appears to be the thought process behind some heavyweight Democratic donors, according to The Hill.

And that very thought process could have far longer-lasting ramifications than even the dominant election victory of President Donald Trump in November — or even the supermajority the Republicans procured in the aftermath of that very election.

You see, Trump is term limited, and that supermajority is balanced on a razor’s edge in terms of the GOP’s advantage, meaning that the former’s presidency has a set expiration date (probably) and the latter could come tumbling down with a rogue Republican or two.

But at least the Republicans haven’t utterly betrayed and alienated their voters and donors, which their blue donkey counterparts have shown an exceptional aptitude for.

And without votes and money, the GOP may be able to trot a broomstick out in 2028 and have a fighting chance. It’s that bad for Democrats, and they have nobody to blame but themselves.

“Democratic donors — from bundlers to small dollar donors — say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then,” The Hill reported.

And it’s coming at an extraordinary cost for the Democrats, as those angry donors have turned off the flow of ever-vital cash.

Can you blame those donors? They were told (remember, failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris earned a whopping zero primary votes) who the best candidate was, they were told things were trending blue, and they were told not to worry, because Kamala’s vibes and celebrity endorsements would be enough to carry the election.

They were told — and sold — a bill of goods. It’s little wonder that those fronting the most money are abjectly furious about the entire debacle.

One donor, described as a “major” one by The Hill, didn’t mince words when it came to the current state of Democrats.

“I’ll be blunt here: The Democratic Party is f***ing terrible. Plain and simple,” the donor said. “In fact, it doesn’t get much worse.”

That donor added: “This is worse than 2016. Our party is so weak and so diminished.”

A second donor sounded almost incredulous with the way the party has moved forward after the 2024 election.

“They want us to spend money, and for what?” the second donor said. “For no message, no organization, no forward thinking. … The thing that’s clear to a lot of us is that the party never really learned its lesson in 2016.

“They worked off the same playbook and the same ineffective strategies, and to what end?”

Well, if that isn’t just wonderfully nihilistic.

Look, while Republicans and independents may be able to point and snicker from afar at the current state of the Democrats (it truly couldn’t have happened to a nicer bunch of people, but this writer digresses), for the Dems themselves, this is no laughing matter.

As mentioned above, Trump’s reign will end — at least until one of his sons decides to run for office, Barron included — and Republican supermajorities will come and go.

But a fractured and disenfranchised Democratic base can last for generations. And coffers of funding don’t just magically fill themselves back up; it’s that very base that helps fill it.

And that base feels fooled, betrayed, and angry.

Shame on the Democrats.

