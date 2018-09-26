Footage Doesn’t Show When Cruz Returned Minutes After Being Run Out of Restaurant

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi were forced to leave a Washington D.C. area restaurant on Monday after protesters surrounded them and began yelling incessantly.

The restaurant’s owner said on Tuesday that it “welcomes all patrons” at Fiola and informed his potential patrons that the situation was resolved, and the Texas senator and his wife returned within minutes to finish their meal.

Fiola’s Twitter account sent this statement from the restaurant, concerning the disrupted meal that Cruz and his wife were a part of at the Fiola establishment.

“Last night, protesters entered Fiola with the apparent purpose of confronting one of our guests. Recognizing there was a potential for escalation, our stellar management team immediately defused the situation.

“Per our policy for events of this nature, police were called and the guest escorted to privacy,” chef and owner Fabio Trabocchi said. “When the situation resolved a few minutes later, our guests returned to thank the staff for their support and to finish their exceptional meal.

“The FT group welcomes all patrons and is proud of its reputation not just of culinary excellence, but also for creating a welcoming space for all, irrespective of creed, ideology or opinion. Chef Fabio believes politics – like elbows – are best left off the dining table, and we welcome everyone’s.”

The protesters who accosted Cruz and his wife appeared to be disgruntled due to the impending confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Footage of the attack, posted by a group calling itself Smash Racism DC, shows the protesters chanting “We believe survivors” as they chased Cruz and his wife Heidi from the eatery.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Kavanaugh, along with Republican senators, has received harsh backlash after Kavanaugh was accused of at least two incidences of misconduct over 30 years ago.

Those claims, and any evidence there might be to support them, have yet to be presented in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. However, many on the left believe that Kavanaugh should already be disqualified from sitting on the Supreme Court.

Because of a misunderstanding of the events surrounding the senator’s visit, calls for a boycott of Fiola’s circulated on social media on Tuesday.

Late in the day on Wednesday, the restaurant released a more extensive statement, beginning with the quote from Winston Churchill, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

In it, Chef Owner Fabio Trabocchi further expanded on his desire to make his restaurant a place devoid of conflict, where hospitality reigned supreme.

“We did our best Monday night to show DC what it means to live, love and work in a city where all voices are welcome — and quite necessary — to make a republic work,” Trabocchi said. “It takes everyone. Just like any family. It requires respect, listening and sometimes a little etiquette,” he said.

“As for me and my Fabio Trabocchi Group family, we will continue serving everyone in the world-class way we were trained and strive for.”

He ended by saying, “We are Fiola DC — and I’m quite proud of that.”

