Parler Share
Commentary
"Dog the Bounty Hunter" shared his "theory" on President Joe Biden, right, on Friday at a Christian conference in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Commentary
"Dog the Bounty Hunter" shared his "theory" on President Joe Biden, right, on Friday at a Christian conference in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images; MANDEL NGAN - AFP / Getty Images)

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Hints That Joe Biden May Possibly 'Commit Suicide' Like Hitler Did

 By Michael Austin  September 21, 2022 at 5:10pm
Parler Share

Hitler comparisons and rhetoric involving the death of enemies are typically tools of the secular left.

Sadly, on Friday, they were the tools of devoted Christian Duane Chapman, or as you probably know him, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

While speaking at a Christian conference in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Chapman shared a “theory” he has regarding the 2020 election and the president.

The event was part of the “Opening the Heavens Conference.” According to the conference’s official website, the event was meant to demonstrate “the prophetic heart of God” and “the manifestation of His supernatural power.”

During a speech, Chapman posited that President Biden might take his own life in the event that evidence of “cheating” comes out regarding Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump two years ago.

Trending:
Don Lemon Has Audacity to Suggest to Royal Analyst the Monarchy Should Pay Reparations, Immediately Regrets It

Chapman suggested such evidence would be revealed after a “red wave” takes place in the November midterm elections.

“Wait until November … when the Republican Party … wipes them out,” Chapman said, referring to Democrats.

“I don’t care how many ballot boxes there are, I don’t care how they try to cheat. Wait till you see what happens.”

Chapman then talked about Biden, whom he previously referred to as “Little Hitler,” according to the online magazine Consequence.

Do you think Republicans will win in November?

“I told you this morning, Little Hitler, and if you’ll remember, Hitler committed suicide. You know why? Because he was caught,” Chapman said.

“And you know what’s gonna happen? They’re gonna catch these cheaters, and I’m not saying with my mouth or my tongue that he’s gonna commit suicide, but you never know.”

On Tuesday, Chapman shared another video from the event on Twitter.

Related:
Oprah Hopes Queen's Death Will Help Harry and Meghan Make Peace with Royals - But She Aided the Conflict

What Chapman said was nothing to be proud of.

Wishing the suicide of others, or even gleefully discussing the possibility such a horrific act might take place, is not appropriate, especially at a Christian conference on prophecy.

Christians are called to be better, we’re called to love even our greatest enemies in spite of their flaws.

Because we are all fallen, and in the eyes of God, Biden’s sins are no greater than those of Duane Chapman or anyone else.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Hints That Joe Biden May Possibly 'Commit Suicide' Like Hitler Did
Biden Messes Up Big on '60 Minutes'; WH Official Has to Walk Back His Comments
Trump Makes Dirty Discovery from FBI When Returning Home, Says Mar-a-Lago 'Will Never Be the Same'
Breaking: Mike Lindell Moving to Take Down FBI in Next 18 Hours - Exclusive Interview
Hospital Now Running Childhood Myocarditis Ad
See more...

Conversation