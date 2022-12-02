Dog the Bounty Hunter's 'Very Healthy' Right-Hand Man Dies: 'Shocked and Saddened by the Sudden Passing'

David Robinson, who spent nearly a decade working alongside Duane Chapman, known to TV fans as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has died.

The death of Robinson, 50, on Wednesday was confirmed to Fox News by Chapman and also in a Facebook post by Robinson’s wife, Brooke.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my right-hand man for many years, David Robinson,” Chapman told Fox. “Until we meet again, Brother.”

“Working with the Chapmans for almost a decade, David specializes in the tech aspect of hunting. It is hard to unplug from technology these days and David will use that to find you!” said the website for the TV show “Dog’s Most Wanted.”

Robinson’s wife wrote about his death on Facebook. The couple got married in May.

“My husband David John Robinson passed away suddenly at our home on November 30, 2022. David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed,” Brooke wrote.

“Life saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms.”

She added: “We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost.”

She also pushed back against speculation about the cause of her husband’s death.

“The rumors of a heart attack and stroke have already been ruled out,” she wrote.

Robinson’s ex-wife, who goes by the name Rainy Robinson, said his death is a mystery.

“It’s sad. They are going to do an autopsy because he was so young. He just literally turned 50,” she said, according to People.

“He had the best sense of humor. Just a kind-hearted man. A sweet guy. He was a road racer, so he loved those fast motorcycles. He would do 200 miles an hour.

“I am sure he is a little disappointed that he instantly died. Fell out of a chair. I am sure he would have much rather been going 250 miles around Laguna race track.”

Rainy Robinson said her ex-husband was close to the Chapmans.

“Dog really loved him. Beth adored him,” she said, referring to Chapman’s late wife, who died in 2019.

