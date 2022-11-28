A stash of Mexican crime victims was discovered after a dog was seen running about with a severed human hand.

According to Fox News, when searchers looked for the source of the hand, they found 53 bags of human remains.

The incident took place in late October during the El Cervantino festival in Guanajuato.

“While people from all over the world were celebrating the Cervantino festival, we were digging up bodies, and at the same time I thought it was useless because they were burying more people elsewhere,” searcher Bibiana Mendoza said.

Mendoza is an organizer of a group in search of an unspecified number of people missing, including her brother, as the state deals with widespread cartel violence.

As noted by Agence France Presse, cartel turf wars in Guanajuato state are linked to its more than 2,400 murders from January to September. That amounts to about 10 percent of the Mexican total.

Five massacres in Guanajuato have killed 50 people over the past five months, stunning even residents used to violence.

“Seeing bodies lying in the streets with messages is something new for us,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said she is tired of promises without results.

“I hate hearing the [state] governor say that he is going to deliver a safer Guanajuato. I hate hearing the president [Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador] say that what is happening is not his fault,” she said.

Guanajuato is a major drug smuggling route, according to security expert David Saucedo.

“It’s part of the fentanyl and cocaine routes,” he said.

Saucedo noted that the violence has become indiscriminate, according to CBS, referencing an attack this month in a bar in which the waitresses were killed as well as the customers.

“Some of the attacks have been carried out to kill drug dealers, lookouts or cartel members who were having a night out at the bars,” Saucedo said. “But they become massacres because they kill waitresses and customers, as well.”

