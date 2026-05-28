Dog Shoots Woman After Triggering Loaded Shotgun from Inside Truck in Nebraska

A dog accidentally opened fire on a woman in Nebraska this past week after police say the animal accidentally walked over a shotgun and caused the weapon to discharge.

According to multiple reports, the incident happened last Saturday afternoon in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Police arrived at the Short Stop convenience store in the city after receiving reports that someone had been struck by a projectile.

Officers were working off of initial information that suggested a BB gun may have been involved.

That stood to reason, as shotguns generally shoot small spherical pellets which can easily be mistaken for BBs.

While officers were at the scene, they confirmed the weapon involved actually was a shotgun, according to People magazine.

During their investigation, officers found a truck with an attached camper parked outside the Short Stop.

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They said the truck owner had stopped at the convenience store.

At some point during the stop, a dog moving around inside the back seat seemed to have stepped on and triggered a loaded shotgun, ABC News reported.

Police said the firearm had a live shell chambered when it went off.

The blast apparently went through the passenger side door of the owner’s vehicle and sent pellets out toward a nearby street.

A woman at an adjacent traffic light was stopped with her arm resting outside her vehicle window.

One pellet traveled toward her vehicle and struck her in the arm. Luckily, the injury was minor.

According to KNOP-TV, a family member drove the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not announced whether any criminal charges would be filed.

The Scottsbluff Police Department said people needed to be aware of local gun storage laws.

“The Scottsbluff Police Department reminds the public that per Nebraska State Statute, it is illegal to travel with a loaded shotgun in a vehicle,” a department representative told People.

The representative also said the incident “serves as an important reminder that firearm safety is of the utmost importance when handling, possessing, transporting, or maintaining any type of firearm.”

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