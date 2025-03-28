DOGE Derangement Syndrome: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Promising to 'Blow Everything up' at Federal Building

A new variant of Trump Derangement Syndrome has emerged — DOGE Derangement Syndrome.

On Thursday, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported on an exclusive video allegedly taken by Maria Del Carmen Lozano, a fired technology worker from Freddie Mac who allegedly livestreamed herself driving to the federal housing loan services building outside Washington D.C.

The footage was taken Tuesday as the person the news outlet identified as Lozano was headed to the offices located in McLean, Virginia. Although she was not seen in the video, a voice could be heard saying, “I’m about to blow everything up in Freddie Mac right now,” adding, “This is real, not fake.”

After repeating her plans, she told viewers, “We have hacked the brain using artificial intelligence.”

Maria Del Carmen Lozano, a former government employee at Freddie Mac. She was arrested after she reportedly livestreamed herself threatening to “blow up this mother*cking building.” The threats came after Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, fired over 200… pic.twitter.com/VTcOi6Se58 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2025



The speaker continued her bizarre rant, appearing to talk to specific people in a manner that may have indicated she was having a schizophrenic episode.

“Freddie Mac as an investor has hacked the brain,” she said, adding that she helped them do this and was not paid for it.

Fairfax County Police arrested her during a traffic stop after warrants were issued for bomb threats and trespassing.

Shockingly, the Mail reported, Lozano was released Thursday and continued her delusions via live stream.

Should every person who threatens a federal worker automatically face felony charges? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (696 Votes) No: 7% (56 Votes)

After his confirmation two weeks ago, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte — who was in the building at the time of the threat — has fired 200 people, but the Mail said Lozano was not part of those firings.

An unnamed source told the British news outlet that after Lozano was released from custody, she called the offices, demanding to speak with Pulte.

Before she was apprehended Tuesday, she reportedly went to the Freddie Mac offices Tuesday and drove around, but never entered the building or left her car.

The FBI is reportedly “monitoring the situation.”

Lozano appears misguided, delusional, and dangerous, but she was not even one of those fired as part of ongoing efforts to reduce spending.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported it had obtained a White House document detailing future cuts.

Twenty-two agencies are targeted for reductions, with some being downsized by as much as one-half of their current staff.

The Department of Government Efficiency is at the center of this work. Is Lozano showing us what DOGE Derangement Syndrome will look like in the coming months?

It’s bad enough that Tesla owners have their cars keyed and dealerships and charging stations have been targeted, but bomb threats are on another level of terror.

The Trump administration needs to work with DOGE and help keep Americans safe as it completes its work.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.