DOGE Finds Shocking $168k Special Contract About Anthony Fauci, Terminates Immediately

We all learned the hard way that Dr. Anthony Fauci had quite the ego.

The former national COVID czar once made the outrageous claim that “attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science.”

Mind you, that was before he acknowledged that the infamous six-foot social distancing rule was essentially made up, and came amid countless flip-flops on masking policies.

As it turns out, our federal government nevertheless decided to massage that enormous ego in perpetuity, specifically by setting aside funds to build Fauci his own exhibit at the National Institutes of Health Museum.

According to the Department of Government Efficiency, Uncle Sam had allocated a whopping $168,000 for that project.

But DOGE announced on Friday that the contract for the exhibit has been canceled.

That came as the Department of Health and Human Services “canceled 62 contract worth $182 million” in a mere 48 hours.

And none of that spending had anything to do with supplying medical care to the people.

“These contracts were entirely for administrative expenses – none touched any healthcare programs,” DOGE revealed.

Should the person who approved this insane contract be fired? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5430 Votes) No: 0% (20 Votes)

In the past 48 hours, HHS canceled 62 contract worth $182 million. These contracts were entirely for administrative expenses – none touched any healthcare programs. This included terminating a $168,000 contract for an Anthony Fauci exhibit at the NIH Museum. pic.twitter.com/EsZxflPS6w — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 7, 2025



A screenshot of the contract for the Fauci exhibit posted by DOGE said that the agreement was signed at the end of October 2024 and was to be completed by the end of July 2025, meaning that Elon Musk’s government reform project may have discovered the contract just in time to cancel it.

The contract priced in “project management,” site visits and a design consultation, “detailing and samples,” an introduction panel and a “related support structure,” and other elements of the display.

The discovery of this absurd spending priority, especially for a man who deserves a tribunal rather than a tribute, by the way, is emblematic of the way our government currently operates.

Entities like the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services, to the extent that they have an actual legitimate purpose, should purely focus on completing their lawful responsibilities as efficiently and effectively as possible.

But instead, those entities have become a slush fund for our bureaucratic elite, who burn billions of taxpayer dollars on vanity projects rather than simply serving the people.

DOGE has shed light on this corruption, and the American people have had enough.

We are done being ruled by unelected bureaucrats who entrench themselves into the federal swamp and enrich themselves in the process.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.