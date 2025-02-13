Department of Government Efficiency Chair Elon Musk continues his crusade to address waste, fraud, and abuse.

Musk spoke to the media alongside President Donald Trump from the Oval Office on Tuesday about DOGE’s ongoing efforts to cut massive amounts of government spending and to ensure that the American taxpayer’s dollars are actually going towards worthy causes.

Specifically, Trump asked Musk to speak about bureaucrats who he found were raking in millions while only having a salary in the hundreds of thousands.

The following clip was posted to social media platform X on that issue.

President Trump and Elon Musk exposes the EX-USAID Chief Samantha Power who accumulate a $30 million of net worth over a matter of years with a $180k annual salary. pic.twitter.com/3auDYginRs — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) February 11, 2025

“Could you mention some of the things that your team has found? Some of the crazy numbers, including the woman that walked away with about thirty million?” Trump asked.

Here, all signs point to Trump referencing former United States Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power whose net worth is in the millions, according to InsideBidensBasement.org.

This despite having a much lower salary of just over $180,000.

“We do find it sort of rather odd that there are quite a few people in bureaucracy who have ostensibly a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars but somehow managed to accrue tens of millions of dollars in net worth while they are in that position which is, you know, what happened with USAID,” Musk said, speaking directly to the media.

“We’re just curious as to where it came from,” he added.

“Mysteriously they get wealthy. We don’t know why. Where does it come from?” Musk asked rhetorically before getting to the bottom line.

“I think the reality is they’re getting wealthy at the taxpayer‘s expense. That’s the honest truth of it,” he stated.

The wealth in itself is not the issue that Americans should be outraged by; it’s the means in which Musk is saying these bureaucrats are obtaining it.

America is land of prosperity where we can each make our way and grow rich — Trump and Musk are a testament to that — but if bureaucrats are outright stealing from taxpayers to accomplish this, then there’s a massive problem.

Since news of USAID’s spending habits has gone public, taxpayers have been understandably upset, but this is just one agency.

One can only imagine what else Musk will uncover as the DOGE digs deeper and likely uncovers several other overpaid bureaucrats, like Power, getting rich while doing next to nothing for the people she’s supposed to be working for.

Cutting waste shouldn’t be a divisive issue, but Musk and Trump have received plenty of backlash for their efforts.

Despite what the left says, this is what 77 million people voted for.

