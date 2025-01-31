DOGE Reports Cuts of $1B per Day - If True, DOGE Could Have 75% of $2T Cuts by End of Trump's Term

We are just over one week into the second administration of President Donald Trump, and the newly established Department of Government Efficiency has issued their first report card.

In short, the advisory entity has made some progress, but it seems to be far from satisfied with its own work.

A post on X from the official DOGE account revealed that the entity is saving the federal government approximately $1 billion per day.

That comes mostly from “stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations.”

DOGE called that $1 billion figure “a good start” but wants to increase it to well over $3 billion per day.

DOGE is saving the Federal Government approx. $1 billion/day, mostly from stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President’s Executive Orders. A good start,… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 29, 2025



That $3 billion daily figure multiplied across an entire year amounts to roughly $1.1 trillion in savings annually.

That is significant, but it will only cover about half the federal budget deficit for 2025.

It’s also short of the amount that Elon Musk, who is overseeing the DOGE project, said he wants to cut.

Musk vowed on the campaign trail that he could cut $2 trillion per year from the annual federal budget, thereby getting the government “off your back and out of your pocketbook.”

.@ElonMusk says that he believes that he can reduce the annual federal budget by $2 trillion per year. Adds that the Trump administration is going to get the government “off your back and out of your pocket book” pic.twitter.com/j9pWs1QroL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 27, 2024



A $2 trillion annual haircut would indeed be about the size of the current budget deficit.

For further context, saving the federal government $3 billion per day would amount to $2 trillion in cost savings not in a single year, but in just under two years.

If DOGE were to start saving $3 billion as of tomorrow, it would save just under $4.5 trillion over the entire duration of the second Trump presidency.

To summarize, $3 billion in daily federal budget cuts would be very welcome, but it would still not approach what voters were promised.

At the same time, however, DOGE itself seems to acknowledge that the current spending cut levels are just the “start,” and the entity did not definitively say that the $3 billion daily total is their end goal for the whole administration.

The United States federal government is one of the largest, if not the largest, human institutions in world history.

Implementing massive reforms, especially those which the deep state and the swamp establishment absolutely hate, will not happen overnight.

But every dollar cut is a welcome step toward a less bloated and less totalizing federal bureaucracy, and many taxpaying, hardworking Americans are surely rooting for that outcome.

