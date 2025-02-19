Share
DOGE Savings Dividend Checks for Americans? Musk Conferring with Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  February 19, 2025 at 4:06pm
Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk promised Tuesday to “check with” President Donald Trump regarding a proposal to issue dividend checks to Americans from part of the money saved by the agency.

James Fishback, CEO of investment firm Azoria, posted Tuesday on the social media platform X, “President Trump and @ElonMusk should announce a ‘DOGE Dividend’—a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE.”

Fishback called for 20 percent of DOGE’s total savings to be refunded to taxpayers and the other 80 percent go toward deficit reduction.

He noted if DOGE is able to hit its goal of $2 trillion in savings over the next few years, that would equate to $400 billion available for refunds, or a $5,000 “DOGE dividend” to every tax-paying household.

Musk responded, “Will check with the President.”

The SpaceX CEO suggested during an appearance with Trump on the Fox News program “Hannity” Tuesday night that if DOGE locates $1 trillion in savings, that would be a success. He believes that the Social Security Administration is particularly rife with fraud, perhaps to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars.

“The overall goal is to try to get a trillion dollars out of the deficit,” Musk said. “If the deficit is not brought under control, America will go bankrupt.

Do you support this plan?

“This is a very important thing for people to understand. A country is no different from an individual, in that if an individual overspends, an individual can go bankrupt. And so can a country,” he added. “And the massive waste, fraud, and abuse that has been going on, which is leading to a $2 trillion a year deficit — that’s what the president was handed on Jan. 20. … It’s insane.”

Earlier this month, the Congressional Budget Office projected the fiscal year 2025 federal budget deficit will be $1.9 trillion, following a $1.83 billion deficit in FY 2025.

Federal spending rose considerably during the Biden administration. Pre-COVID in FY 2019, the Trump administration spent $4.4 trillion, with a $984 billion deficit.

Last year, post-pandemic, the Biden administration spent $6.75 trillion, so over $2.3 trillion more than 2019.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Fishback Wednesday whether a DOGE dividend check is a good idea, given the nation’s $36 trillion debt.

Fishback responded that providing taxpayers a stake in the savings would propel the DOGE team’s efforts.

“Imagine for a moment everyday Americans like you and me, pointing out waste, fraud, and abuse that we see,” he said. “Why do we care? Because now, with the DOGE dividend, the more money that DOGE saves, the bigger our DOGE dividend check is.”

