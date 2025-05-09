Share
Commentary
U.S. deficit spending dropped by 92 percent during President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, compared to the same period last year under then-President Joe Biden.
Commentary
U.S. deficit spending dropped by 92 percent during President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, compared to the same period last year under then-President Joe Biden. (Alex Wong - Getty Images; Saul Loeb - pool / Getty Images)

DOGE and Tariff Revenue Impact: Trump Drops Deficit Spending by 92 Percent Compared to Biden

 By Randy DeSoto  May 9, 2025 at 2:32pm
Share

Thanks to the Department of Government Efficiency and new tariff revenue, deficit spending dropped by 92 percent during President Donald Trump’s first approximately 100 days in office, compared to the same period last year under then-President Joe Biden.

The Washington Examiner reported that from Inauguration Day to May 5, debt held by the public rose by approximately $38 billion.

Last year, under Biden, the total was about $478 billion.

“[T]hat means that the growth in our outstanding national debt fell by an astounding 92 percent,” according to the Examiner.

The outlet primarily credited the work of DOGE in slashing federal spending, as well as the increase in tariff revenue.

CNN reported that during Trump’s first 100 days in office, 121,000 federal workers have been removed from the federal government or targeted for removal.

Biden oversaw a nearly 6 percent increase in the size of the full-time federal workforce during his time in office, with the total reaching over 3 million as of September 2024 for the first time since 1990, according to USA Facts.

Do you support the work of DOGE?

In a February fact sheet, the Trump White House noted that “the federal government spent nearly $300 billion on compensation for civilian employees, excluding pensions” in fiscal year 2022. That has contributed significantly to overall spending and debt.

In addition to the removal of a large number of people from the federal workforce, DOGE head Elon Musk told Trump during a cabinet meeting last week that his team has identified $160 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse so far.

Trump responded, “That number could be doubled and even tripled. A lot of stuff is being worked on that we don’t count yet, because it’s not quite there.”

Related:
Trump Announces National Center for Homeless Vets to Be Paid for with Funds Previously Used to House Illegal Immigrants

Regarding the president’s new tariff regime, Yahoo Finance reported that “Customs and Certain Excise Taxes” hit $17.4 billion in April, nearly doubling the March total of $9.2 billion. That was before Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day.”

“All told, the duties have deposited more than $70 billion into government coffers since Jan. 1,” the news outlet said.

Trump posted on Truth Social last week, “As Billions of Dollars pour in from Tariffs. Just like I said, and we’re only in a TRANSITION STAGE, just getting started!!!”

Federal spending increased substantially under Biden, hitting nearly $6.8 trillion in FY 2024, up from $4.4 trillion under Trump in 2019 before the pandemic.

The annual federal deficit was never under $1 trillion during Biden’s presidency, peaking at $2.77 trillion in fiscal year 2021 (which included the last three-plus months of Donald Trump’s term), then hitting a low of $1.38 trillion in FY 2022, $1.7 trillion in FY 2023, and $1.83 in FY 2024.

Trump is off to a good start in getting the nation’s fiscal house back in order. With the help of Congress, the U.S. just might get back to a balanced budget for the first time since the early 2000s.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Many Democrats Are Not Happy with Joe Biden After His Messy Appearance on 'The View'
DOGE and Tariff Revenue Impact: Trump Drops Deficit Spending by 92 Percent Compared to Biden
Watch: Fox News Guest's Words Trail Off Before She Collapses During Live Broadcast
Trump Picks Judge Jeanine Pirro to Fill DC Prosecutor Post After First Choice Blocked by GOP Senator
Watch: Jill Biden Steps In as Joe Struggles to Answer 'The View' Co-Host's Question About His Cognitive Health
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation