DOGE and Tariff Revenue Impact: Trump Drops Deficit Spending by 92 Percent Compared to Biden

Thanks to the Department of Government Efficiency and new tariff revenue, deficit spending dropped by 92 percent during President Donald Trump’s first approximately 100 days in office, compared to the same period last year under then-President Joe Biden.

The Washington Examiner reported that from Inauguration Day to May 5, debt held by the public rose by approximately $38 billion.

Last year, under Biden, the total was about $478 billion.

“[T]hat means that the growth in our outstanding national debt fell by an astounding 92 percent,” according to the Examiner.

The outlet primarily credited the work of DOGE in slashing federal spending, as well as the increase in tariff revenue.

Kudos to the Washington Examiner for putting this out— the rest of the legacy media will never mention it. “Trump has slowed national debt growth by 92%”https://t.co/k7bU2pDybx — Allen Mashburn (@Mashburn4NC) May 8, 2025

CNN reported that during Trump’s first 100 days in office, 121,000 federal workers have been removed from the federal government or targeted for removal.

Biden oversaw a nearly 6 percent increase in the size of the full-time federal workforce during his time in office, with the total reaching over 3 million as of September 2024 for the first time since 1990, according to USA Facts.

In a February fact sheet, the Trump White House noted that “the federal government spent nearly $300 billion on compensation for civilian employees, excluding pensions” in fiscal year 2022. That has contributed significantly to overall spending and debt.

In addition to the removal of a large number of people from the federal workforce, DOGE head Elon Musk told Trump during a cabinet meeting last week that his team has identified $160 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse so far.

Trump: You’ve done an incredible job. $150 billion. Musk: 160 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/ut0Ye1iUKo — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 30, 2025

Trump responded, “That number could be doubled and even tripled. A lot of stuff is being worked on that we don’t count yet, because it’s not quite there.”

Regarding the president’s new tariff regime, Yahoo Finance reported that “Customs and Certain Excise Taxes” hit $17.4 billion in April, nearly doubling the March total of $9.2 billion. That was before Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day.”

“All told, the duties have deposited more than $70 billion into government coffers since Jan. 1,” the news outlet said.

Newsweek tried to frame this graph as a problem. But if you’re not brainwashed by globalist fear tactics, it’s clearly a win. Tariff revenue is skyrocketing. Manufacturing is being reshored. Leverage is back on our side. Let’s walk through what they don’t want you to… pic.twitter.com/lh6bA3nACF — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) April 29, 2025

Trump posted on Truth Social last week, “As Billions of Dollars pour in from Tariffs. Just like I said, and we’re only in a TRANSITION STAGE, just getting started!!!”

Federal spending increased substantially under Biden, hitting nearly $6.8 trillion in FY 2024, up from $4.4 trillion under Trump in 2019 before the pandemic.

The annual federal deficit was never under $1 trillion during Biden’s presidency, peaking at $2.77 trillion in fiscal year 2021 (which included the last three-plus months of Donald Trump’s term), then hitting a low of $1.38 trillion in FY 2022, $1.7 trillion in FY 2023, and $1.83 in FY 2024.

To date, the Biden admin has run up federal debt by $8.4 trillion while running down Treasury cash by $840 billion – that’s a total of nearly $9.3 trillion in the red! What a legacy… pic.twitter.com/MqtBJLba0A — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) December 7, 2024

Trump is off to a good start in getting the nation’s fiscal house back in order. With the help of Congress, the U.S. just might get back to a balanced budget for the first time since the early 2000s.

