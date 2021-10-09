Share
Lifestyle
News

Dogs Maul 16-Month-Old in Shocking Attack, Community Devastated

 By Amanda Thomason  October 9, 2021 at 9:04am
Share

Dogs and children can be wonderful for each other — when both parties are well-mannered and the interactions are supervised. But they can also be a deadly combination, a tragic fact that has hit one family especially hard this week.

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man was watching his niece, 16-month-old Kavay Louis-Calderon, at his house on Westmoreland Street in Akron, Ohio.

Police said the toddler’s parents had dropped her off that morning for her uncle to babysit, according to WKYC-TV.

At some point, a 20-year-old female acquaintance came to his door and the two started arguing outside, the report said.



Trending:
Pfizer Whistleblower Steps Forward with Emails Describing Use of Aborted Fetal Cells for Vaccine

And that was where the fatal mistake was made: The young man left the toddler inside with the family’s two pit bulls, one of which had known human aggression issues.

When the uncle returned to the house, he was met with a terrible scene. The dogs had attacked the sweet little girl. He ran to a neighbor for help.

Authorities believe the dogs were triggered by the fight outside and transferred their energy into attacking the toddler.

Police arrived around 10:30 a.m., and the girl was immediately taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died.

“This is a nightmare that they’re going through,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told WJW-TV. “They’re destroyed by this, they’re absolutely destroyed by this. Nobody wanted this to happen to this child.

“The little girl was left inside the house with the two family pets and as this disturbance, fight, was occurring outside, it’s believed that the dog — dogs reacted and turned their aggression to this beautiful 16-month-old little girl.

“I’m reluctant to lay blame or responsibility on anybody right now. At this point, the family is mourning the loss of a 16-month-old baby. But rest assured, we’re going to get to the bottom of what happened.”

The neighbors are heartbroken and perplexed, wondering why the family even kept the dogs after an incident that occurred during the summer, when at least one of the dogs attacked a mailman.

“Bit him bad,” neighbor Jerry Smith said. “Bit his hand, bit his leg. They [didn’t do anything] about it, but they don’t deliver mail over there anymore.”

Related:
After Child Has Bike Stolen, Police Officers Plan Amazing Surprise


“I didn’t let my grandkids play outside just because I didn’t know if the dogs were in the house,” said another neighbor, Richard Turner.

“Because of the incident with the mailman, they should’ve, I think, gotten rid of the dogs,” Turner said.

“And that’s what I can’t get out of my head: Her screaming and the 911 operator carry — carrying that baby out. That’ll always be with me.”

No charges had been filed as of Thursday, but the dogs were seized by Summit County Animal Control. According to WJW, once the investigation is complete, it’s likely one or both dogs will be euthanized.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
'Miracle': Dad Saves Daughter After She Plunges Into 200-Degree Water Trying to Save Her Puppy
Elderly Woman Stuck in Downpour with Groceries Until Four Men Arrive to Help
Lost and Found: Sheriff Taunts Criminal After They Make a $2 Million Mistake
Dogs Maul 16-Month-Old in Shocking Attack, Community Devastated
After Child Has Bike Stolen, Police Officers Plan Amazing Surprise
See more...

Conversation