DOJ Accepts Don Lemon's Challenge as He Says 'Keep Trying' to Arrest Me

One quality defines the modern American left: narcissism.

In a clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X, disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon dared President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice to “keep trying” to arrest him for his role in Sunday’s invasion of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, by a group of leftist agitators opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ ongoing operation in Minnesota.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DOJ, accepted Lemon’s challenge.

“OK,” Dhillon wrote on X.

On Thursday, a federal magistrate judge in Minnesota refused to sign off on charges against Lemon.

“Look, I stand proud, and I stand tall,” the faux journalist said. “This is not a victory lap for me, because it’s not over. They’re gonna try again, and they’re gonna try again. And guess what? Here I am. Keep trying. That’s not gonna stop me from being a journalist. You’re not gonna diminish my voice.”

Then, Lemon got to the heart of the matter: his own narcissism.

“Go ahead,” he continued, “make me into the new Jimmy Kimmel if you want.”

Kimmel, the comedian-turned-propagandist who hosts “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC, was briefly taken off the air in September after lying to his audience about the identity of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin. Leftists responded by turning Kimmel into their latest unworthy martyr.

In other words, Lemon wants the same treatment. He needs attention so badly that he violated churchgoers’ civil rights and dared the DOJ to arrest him — on camera.

Dhillon’s two-letter response to Lemon’s dare should assure the would-be leftist martyr that he will soon get his wish.

Either way, X users responded with eagerness for Lemon’s eventual arrest.

PLEASE get him. And make sure you’ve got a camera crew when you arrest him. For posterity. — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) January 23, 2026

It was coordinated. He was with the group beforehand. He knew where they were going. Why they were going. It wasn’t journalism. Holding a microphone and being followed by a camera shouldn’t grant impunity. Don’t back down from this, please. pic.twitter.com/Kh9U2ir01P — Combat Action Dad (@CombatActionDad) January 23, 2026

One X user marveled at Lemon’s brazenness in pursuit of attention.

“Lemon wants to be arrested. He thinks it will help his career,” the user wrote.

Lemon wants to be arrested. He thinks it will help his career — Kdbox (@Kdbox2) January 23, 2026

The narcissism that motivates leftists like Lemon only festers when crimes of this kind go unpunished.

For all his repellent qualities, Kimmel merely spoke words. No one wanted him arrested for it.

Lemon, by contrast, participated in the protesters’ invasion and then furthered their agenda. He and everyone else involved in that invasion should receive a lengthy opportunity to bask in their narcissism from behind bars.

