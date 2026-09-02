The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it’s investigating several major American grocers concerning massive spikes in beef prices.

“@JusticeATR has expanded its investigation to include 8 of the largest grocers when it comes to beef affordability,” the DOJ posted on X.

“@ASGWoodward sent letters to the following regarding the recent increases in the retail price for beef: Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Albertsons, Aldi, Ahold Delhaize USA, Costco, Amazon.”

“Beef prices are a critical concern to Americans, and a priority for this Justice Department.”

🚨@JusticeATR has expanded its investigation to include 8 of the largest grocers when it comes to beef affordability. @ASGWoodward sent letters to the following regarding the recent increases in the retail price for beef: -Kroger

-Publix

-Walmart

-Albertsons

-Aldi

-Ahold… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 2, 2026

This news comes nearly four months after the DOJ launched a probe against top meatpackers JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef to investigate possible antitrust violations, Fox Business reported.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche held a press conference back in May, revealing that federal officials have been examining three million pertinent documents while contacting “industry participants, including ranchers, cattlemen, producers, and processors,” for potential interviews.

“The president tasked the department to investigate the costs and prices of beef,” Blanche said. “As a result, we prioritized investigating potential antitrust violations in U.S. cattle and beef markets. In the beef industry, the big four processors control over 85 percent of the beef processing market.”

“Two of the big four are primarily foreign owned,” he added.

The attorney general noted that plant closures, along with “the current market structure and high concentration in the industry,” point toward “anti-competitive activity.”

He also encouraged whistleblowers to speak out and said they could earn monetary rewards if their information proves useful.

“If the information you provide helps us secure a criminal penalty in excess of $1 million, you can be entitled to recover and receive 15-30 percent of the money that we recover,” he explained.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue with a Truth Social post on Friday, saying he wants to break up monopolistic practices within the beef industry.

He didn’t provide specifics, but said he would be “authorizing legal documents” allowing farmers and ranchers to process their own beef.

“Ranchers and Farmers have always been a number one priority for me. They work very hard, are smart, efficient, and immaculately CLEAN, but for years I have heard that they have had a tremendous problem with the Big Processors, who many say are a nasty Monopoly,” the commander in chief wrote.

“There are, essentially, 4 of them, a very non competitive number, and they make life miserable for our wonderful Farmers and Ranchers, and I can’t let that happen, can I?” Trump continued.

“So, in order to break this powerful monopoly, with much of its ownership based outside of the U.S., I am authorizing legal documents to be drawn in order to allow Farmers and Ranchers to be given the right to PROCESS THEIR OWN FOOD.”

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