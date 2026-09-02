Share
News
A woman checks a box of cookies while shopping at a Costco Wholesale store on April 13, 2024, in Colchester, Vermont.
A woman checks a box of cookies while shopping at a Costco Wholesale store on April 13, 2024, in Colchester, Vermont. (Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images)

DOJ Announces Walmart, Costco, Amazon Are Under Investigation in Beef Affordability Probe

 By Nick Givas  September 2, 2026 at 9:56am
Share

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it’s investigating several major American grocers concerning massive spikes in beef prices.

“@JusticeATR has expanded its investigation to include 8 of the largest grocers when it comes to beef affordability,” the DOJ posted on X.

“@ASGWoodward sent letters to the following regarding the recent increases in the retail price for beef: Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Albertsons, Aldi, Ahold Delhaize USA, Costco, Amazon.”

“Beef prices are a critical concern to Americans, and a priority for this Justice Department.”

This news comes nearly four months after the DOJ launched a probe against top meatpackers JBS, Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef to investigate possible antitrust violations, Fox Business reported.

Do you shop at any of these stores?

Attorney General Todd Blanche held a press conference back in May, revealing that federal officials have been examining three million pertinent documents while contacting “industry participants, including ranchers, cattlemen, producers, and processors,” for potential interviews.

“The president tasked the department to investigate the costs and prices of beef,” Blanche said. “As a result, we prioritized investigating potential antitrust violations in U.S. cattle and beef markets. In the beef industry, the big four processors control over 85 percent of the beef processing market.”

“Two of the big four are primarily foreign owned,” he added.

The attorney general noted that plant closures, along with “the current market structure and high concentration in the industry,” point toward “anti-competitive activity.”

He also encouraged whistleblowers to speak out and said they could earn monetary rewards if their information proves useful.

Related:
Insider in Letitia James' Office Says He Was Ordered to Go After Trump-Linked People and Orgs - 'Find and Pursue'

“If the information you provide helps us secure a criminal penalty in excess of $1 million, you can be entitled to recover and receive 15-30 percent of the money that we recover,” he explained.

President Donald Trump addressed the issue with a Truth Social post on Friday, saying he wants to break up monopolistic practices within the beef industry.

He didn’t provide specifics, but said he would be “authorizing legal documents” allowing farmers and ranchers to process their own beef.

“Ranchers and Farmers have always been a number one priority for me. They work very hard, are smart, efficient, and immaculately CLEAN, but for years I have heard that they have had a tremendous problem with the Big Processors, who many say are a nasty Monopoly,” the commander in chief wrote.

“There are, essentially, 4 of them, a very non competitive number, and they make life miserable for our wonderful Farmers and Ranchers, and I can’t let that happen, can I?” Trump continued.

“So, in order to break this powerful monopoly, with much of its ownership based outside of the U.S., I am authorizing legal documents to be drawn in order to allow Farmers and Ranchers to be given the right to PROCESS THEIR OWN FOOD.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Suspended from Show Months After Commercial Flight Led to Police Probe
DOJ Announces Walmart, Costco, Amazon Are Under Investigation in Beef Affordability Probe
Democratic Socialists of America Embroiled in 'Civil War' Over Future as AOC Is Slammed for 'Consistent Pattern of Opportunism'
Rahm Emanuel Disavows Far-Left Socialists, Says They're Not 'Part of the Democratic Party'
Woman Arrested After Driving Through Gate Near Mar-a-Lago, Strange Encounter with Secret Service
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation