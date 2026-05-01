DOJ Axes a Slew of Gun-Control Regulations in 'Historic' Day for the 2nd Amendment

April 29, 2026, will go down in the record books as a truly “historic” day — at least according to Second Amendment supporters.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced a joint venture to reform gun regulations.

The announcement said the purpose of the reform was “to reduce unnecessary burdens on law-abiding citizens and businesses while modernizing regulatory frameworks that no longer reflect current law, agency practice, or court precedent.”

The ATF and DOJ added: “The aim is simpler, clearer regulations that do not compromise ATF’s ability to perform its critical missions to protect American communities from violent crime.”

“The Second Amendment is not a second-class right,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “This Department of Justice is ending the weaponization of federal authority against law-abiding gun owners. We will continue to vigorously defend their rights as the Constitution demands.”

“ATF’s mission is to protect public safety and enforce the law — and these reforms reflect our commitment to doing that through regulations that are clear, legally sound, and narrowly tailored to that purpose,” Robert Cekada, the newly confirmed ATF Director, added. “Our enforcement focus from here on out is on willful violators and criminal actors, not inadvertent compliance issues by responsible owners and licensees.”

Today, DOJ and ATF announced 34 proposed and final rules to modernize outdated processes and streamline regulatory function, allowing the agency to focus more on willful violators and criminal actors, not inadvertent compliance mistakes by responsible owners and licensees. ATF… pic.twitter.com/lfWe7JpjeM — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 30, 2026

According to the announcement, there are a total of 34 proposed and final rule changes.

These changes range from changing the definition of “machine gun” following Garland v. Cargill to authorizing the joint spousal registration of firearms.

However, The Washington Examiner reported that Blanche does want to temper expectations a bit, as it will take some time to undo the regulatory overreach of past administrations.

Despite that, the excitement has been palpable among Second Amendment supporters.

“This is real progress toward ensuring that Americans can exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms without unnecessary government interference,” said NRA-ILA Executive Director @JCommerford. pic.twitter.com/IsHMmh0nlu — NRA (@NRA) April 29, 2026

“Today’s announcement of this historic DOJ-ATF rule package by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and newly confirmed ATF Director Rob Cekada represents a monumental step forward in restoring and protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans,” NRA-ILA Executive Director John Commerford said in a statement posted to social media.

Commerford added: “This is real progress toward ensuring that Americans can exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms without unnecessary government interference.”

It wasn’t just the NRA calling this reform package “historic.” Other Second Amendment enthusiasts took to social media to proclaim that history had been made.

I’m not sure if you all saw this today but there was a historic ATF/DOJ rule package rolled out by President Trump and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. This is pretty big news if you’re a law-abiding gun owner. Not so good news if you aren’t. pic.twitter.com/EImM4nEzfq — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) April 29, 2026

“I’m not sure if you all saw this today but there was a historic ATF/DOJ rule package rolled out by President Trump and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche,” one popular X account with over 514,000 followers posted. “This is pretty big news if you’re a law-abiding gun owner.

“Not so good news if you aren’t.”

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