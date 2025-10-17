Share
DOJ Brings Terrorism Charges Against Two Alleged Antifa Operatives for the First Time Ever

 By Randy DeSoto  October 17, 2025 at 10:25am
The Department of Justice brought terrorism charges Wednesday against two alleged Antifa members who are accused of attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and a police officer in a July shooting near Dallas.

According to the indictment, which was filed in federal district court and released on Thursday, the DOJ charged Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts with providing material support for terrorism, attempting to murder federal officers, and discharging firearms during attempted murders.

Late on the night of July 4th, the defendants and up to nine others, allegedly part of the North Texas Antifa cell, dressed in black military-style clothing, some wearing body armor, and began shooting fireworks at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

When an Alvarado police officer arrived on the scene, someone in the group allegedly shot the officer in the neck. Alleged Antifa members then shot dozens of other rounds at unarmed ICE officers nearby.

The DOJ said in its indictment, “Antifa is a militant enterprise made up of individuals and small groups primarily subscribing to a revolutionary anarchist or autonomous Marxist ideology, which explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government.”

The Antifa group was heavily armed with over 50 firearms, according to the indictment. They engaged in significant planning before they assaulted the ICE facility, including site reconnaissance and passing around information through encrypted messages, such as a map of the facility and the locations of security cameras.

One member allegedly wrote to the others in a chat, saying, “I’m done with peaceful protests,” and “Blue lives don’t matter.”

Should Antifa Ooperatives be considered terrorists?

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media, “Antifa is a left-wing terrorist organization. They will be prosecuted as such.”

FBI Director Kash Patel shared a headline from a Fox News story about the indictment, writing, “First time ever: the FBI arrested Antifa-aligned anarchist violent extremists and terrorism charges have been brought for the July 4 Prairieland ICE attack in Texas.”

“Under President Trump’s new authorities we’ve made 20+ arrests. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on my watch,” he added.

The charges come just weeks after President Donald Trump designated Antifa a terrorist organization.

He wrote in a Truth Social Post, “I am also strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

Antifa was notoriously involved in the chaotic summer of 2020 in places like Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

