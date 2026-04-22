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President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland arrive for a ceremony to honor the 2021-2022 Medal of Valor recipients in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2023.
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President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland arrive for a ceremony to honor the 2021-2022 Medal of Valor recipients in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2023. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

DOJ Confirms Outrageous Collusion Between Biden Admin and Pro-Abortion Groups to Track, Persecute, and Prosecute Pro-Lifers

 By Randy DeSoto  April 22, 2026 at 3:00am
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A newly released report by the Justice Department documents how the Biden administration colluded with pro-abortion groups to track and prosecute pro-life supporters.

The prosecutions were brought under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994, which is supposed to protect those seeking an abortion from being blocked or threatened at facilities.

However, to gain bipartisan support, the legislation also had provisions protecting places of worship and pro-life pregnancy centers, Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, recounted in a piece for National Review.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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