DOJ Confirms Outrageous Collusion Between Biden Admin and Pro-Abortion Groups to Track, Persecute, and Prosecute Pro-Lifers

A newly released report by the Justice Department documents how the Biden administration colluded with pro-abortion groups to track and prosecute pro-life supporters.

The prosecutions were brought under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994, which is supposed to protect those seeking an abortion from being blocked or threatened at facilities.

However, to gain bipartisan support, the legislation also had provisions protecting places of worship and pro-life pregnancy centers, Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, recounted in a piece for National Review.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.