A Colombian woman who masqueraded as an American citizen for more than 20 years has been indicted for identity theft.

The woman received rental assistance, Social Security and SNAP benefits under a phony name, according to a Department of Justice news release, and also was able to vote. Through use of the fake identity, she obtained a REAL ID in Massachusetts as well as eight other state IDs.

A court filing said the suspect obtained her first state ID – a learner’s permit – in 2004 by using a false identity.

The filing indicated that officials who vetted her passport application in November 2024 were the first to catch on to the fraud that had been taking place.

After being initially arrested and indicted in February, Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez, 59, has been slapped with a superseding indictment that charged her with one count of false representation of a Social Security number; one count of making a false statement in an application for a United States passport; one count of aggravated identity theft; three counts of receiving stolen government money or property; one count of fraudulent voter registration; and one count of fraudulent voting,

Orovio-Hernandez is charged with using a fake ID to register to vote in January 2023 and voting in the November 2024 election.

Orovio-Hernandez is charged with receiving $400,000 in federal benefits to which she was not entitled.

The benefits she received include $259,589 in Section 8 rental support from October 2011 through January 2025; $101,257 in Social Security disability benefits from July 2014 through January 2025; and $43,348 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) benefits from April 2005 through January 2025.

“For more than 20 years, this defendant is alleged to have built an entire life on the foundation of a stolen identity – including illegally voting in our presidential election and collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits intended for Americans in need,” United States Attorney Leah B. Foley said.

“Ms. Orovio-Hernandez was entitled to none of these privileges as a Colombian citizen who was unlawfully in this country. The alleged crimes are an affront to every individual who plays by the rules and undermines many of the programs meant to support the most vulnerable members of our society,” she said “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to root out individuals who abuse the system and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The Diplomatic Security Service is committed to protecting the integrity of the U.S. passport,” Matthew O’Brien, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service Boston Field Office, said.

“Our special agents work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement partners to detect and stop fraud when criminals attempt to unlawfully obtain and use passports. DSS continues to play a critical role in the United States’ efforts to combat illegal immigration and bring to justice those who seek to exploit the U.S. travel system,” he said.

In addition to the various prison terms and fines the suspect could face if convicted, deportation is also possible, the release said.

In April, the DOJ filed to keep Orovio-Hernandez locked up, with a court filing saying she could not be counted on to appear, given the circumstances of her arrest.

After being confronted by law enforcement as to her actual identity and later spotting them at her apartment complex, the defendant delivered to a friend several bags, which contained over five hundred dollars in U.S. and Colombian currency,” the filing said.

“When law enforcement attempted to execute an arrest warrant, the defendant refused to open the door to her residence and held the lock to prevent the use of a key, requiring law enforcement to breach her front and bedroom doors,” the filing said.

“Once inside, law enforcement found the defendant fully dressed with shoes on next to an open window and screen in cold weather, apparently attempting to flee from her first-floor unit. Law enforcement’s concerns of flight were further heightened when the defendant asked immediately before her initial appearance how long the battery on a monitoring bracelet lasted,” the filing said.

