Regardless of political affiliation, voters should be able to agree that the last few elections have been chaotic, if only from the wild media coverage.

With the exception of the most recent election, which was a rather commanding win for President Donald Trump over failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris that featured little controversy, the two elections prior generated a lot of discussion points.

If you’ll recall, following Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton in 2016, it didn’t take long for Democrats to make a massive fuss over alleged Russian collusion influencing the ballot box.

Fast forward four years later, and conservatives took issue with the way in which former President Joe Biden seemed to enjoy a late, sudden influx of “found” late-night votes en route to beating Trump.

Neither allegation ultimately led anywhere.

But the incidents did prove that whether you’re red or blue, Republican or Democrat, it’s clear election security carries some degree of importance to the two major U.S. parties.

And Trump’s Department of Justice clearly treats it like a big deal.

In a Tuesday press release, the DOJ announced that it had helped launch a lawsuit against North Carolina over voter registration issues.

North Carolina, overseen by Democrat Gov. Josh Stein and its State Board of Elections, are accused of failing “to maintain an accurate voter list.”

That is a direct violation of the Help America Vote Act, per the DOJ.

“The purpose of HAVA ‘can be stated very simply—it is to improve our country’s election system…. Historically, elections in this country have been administered at the state and local level,'” the DOJ wrote in its lawsuit. “But Congress found that ‘[w]hile local control must be preserved, it is time to recognize that the federal government can play a valuable [role] by assisting state and local government in modernizing their election systems.’”

The DOJ elaborated on what exactly North Carolina is being accused of.

“The lawsuit alleges that the State of North Carolina, in violation of HAVA’s mandate and clear Congressional intent, used a State voter registration form that did not require a voter to provide identifying information such as a driver’s license or last four digits of a social security number,” the DOJ claimed. “Voters were then added to the State’s voter registration roll without the required information, and many of these voters remain on the registration rolls without it.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon explained why it was so important that these registration rolls reflected correct information.

“Accurate voter registration rolls are critical to ensure that elections in North Carolina are conducted fairly, accurately, and without fraud,” Dillon said. “The Department of Justice will not hesitate to file suit against jurisdictions that maintain inaccurate voter registration rolls in violation of federal voting laws.”

In late March, Trump actually signed an executive order intended to bolster election security processes.

The order included a number of sweeping changes designed to improve the security of voting.

“Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic,” Trump wrote in his order. “The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election.”

