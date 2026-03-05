DOJ Ends Investigation Into Autopen Scandal With Zero Charges, Grand Juries, or Indictments

The Department of Justice closed its investigation into Joe Biden’s alleged prolific use of the autopen to issue a record 4,245 presidential pardons because it couldn’t find a legal hook to prosecute the case.

“Federal prosecutors in U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office are dropping a criminal probe into whether former President Joe Biden and his aides unlawfully used an autopen to issue pardons,” sources told CBS News on Wednesday.

In a nutshell, the Biden regime committed offenses that were so egregiously unforeseeable there are no laws currently in place to prosecute them.

As a reminder, the Biden administration was accused of using an autopen — a mechanical device that replicated his signature — to authorize thousands of presidential pardons and executive orders without his consent, in order to cover up his mental incapacity.

BREAKING – It’s been revealed that by day five of Joe Biden’s presidency, the autopen had already begun being used, and by 2022 it was almost exclusively used for all pardons and executive actions, with zero record of Biden’s personal approval found. pic.twitter.com/RekaX2wCFw — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 29, 2025

During his tenure, Biden issued a record 4,245 pardons and commutations, according to Pew Research data. This is the highest of any presidential administration in U.S. history.

Of those, more than 50 percent were signed using an autopen, based on analysis by the Heritage Foundation.

An explosive, 100-page report released in October 2025 by the House Oversight Committee exposed how Biden aides exercised presidential authority — without his consent — in order to cover up his alleged senility.

Committee chairman James Comer said the “Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history.”

“Our report reveals how key aides colluded to mislead the public and the extraordinary measures they took to sustain the appearance of presidential authority as Biden’s capacity to function independently diminished,” Comer continued

Accordingly, any executive actions performed by the Biden White House via autopen should be nullified.

Last summer, Trump ordered an investigation into who ran the country while Biden was in office.

“The combined nature of Biden’s documented cognitive decline and the repeated use of an autopen raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of his actions,” he said in his June 2025 memorandum.

WATCH: A much higher quality video of Biden’s nap during his meeting with world leaders in Africa. Who’s running the country? pic.twitter.com/loUx6ru8Cp — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 4, 2024

Biden appears to fall asleep during a ceremony in Hawaii honoring the hundreds of Americans killed by the fires pic.twitter.com/epLCJ01B0J — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) August 22, 2023

Trump said Biden’s appointments of 235 federal judges and his record-high criminal pardons are invalid because of his diminished mental capacity.

“Just two days before Christmas in 2024, Biden commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 most vile and monstrous criminals on Federal death row, including several child killers and mass murderers,” the 47th president said.

“The authority to take these executive actions is constitutionally reserved for the President, yet the Biden White House used an autopen to execute the vast majority of Biden’s executive actions, particularly during the second half of his Presidency.”

At this point, Trump supporters are used to disappointment, since his America-First agenda has been thwarted and hijacked at every turn.

However, there are still three more years left for Trump to salvage his legacy and to restore American greatness. Here’s to hoping the United States’ best days are still ahead of her.

