DOJ Eyeing Oscars Awards, Paving Way for Trump to Make Hollywood Great Again

The Department of Justice is weighing an investigation into Hollywood’s recent requirements forcing movie makers to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion in their productions, if they want to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

The mandates were slowly introduced over the last several years, but for 2024, the Academy declared that “a film must meet TWO out of FOUR of the following standards to be deemed eligible.”

Those standards included: Having “at least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group,” specifically “Asian, Hispanic/Latinx, Black/African American, Indigenous/Native American/Alaskan Native, Middle Eastern/North African, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, [or] other underrepresented race or ethnicity.”

But wait, it gets crazier.

For the “general ensemble cast” it states that “at least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from at least two of the following underrepresented groups: women, [a] racial or ethnic group, LGBTQ+, people with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

As for the plot of the films, they must have a “theme or narrative” focused on “underrepresented groups,” meaning “women, racial or ethnic group, LGBTQ+, and people with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing.”

It continues like this all the way down the page for “creative leadership and department heads,” along with “overall crew composition” and “paid apprenticeship and internship opportunities.”

The Oscars has “inclusivity rules” in order to qualify for Best Picture 2024 Films must make “underrepresented” groups 30% of the cast, the main actors, or the plot of the entire storyline pic.twitter.com/00FtFeJ7fU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 18, 2023



The marketing teams have to bow down and kiss the ring too, making sure they have people who will market to small liberal sections of the population.

Do you think Trump can fix Hollywood? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 49% (35 Votes) No: 51% (37 Votes)

This is absurdity. Merit should be the measuring stick in almost all things. Especially in the arts. Movies and music are there to inspire us, tell a story, and make us feel something inside.

To make it about filling quotas, preaching far-left talking points, slamming conservatives, and normalizing crazy behavior is taking it a step too far.

Hollywood always had this sort of underbelly, but it knew it had to market to the entire country. And when they did take shots, it was more subtle.

There has been the recasting of classic characters with minorities, gender swapping, and remakes with a much more politicized message than its predecessor.

Can President Donald Trump actually step in and change it?

The Washington Examiner reported that after the legal group Judicial Watch asked Trump’s top civil rights adviser to look into it, said she is open to investigating the Academy’s requirements.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for Justice’s civil rights division, said on the social media website X that, “We would be happy to receive leads about this — probably most suited for @USEEOC @andrealucasEEOC,” referring to the Commission and EEOC acting Chairwoman Andrea Lucas.

We would be happy to receive leads about this — probably most suited for @USEEOC @andrealucasEEOC — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) June 28, 2025

“It is good to see that the Justice Department and other federal agencies might finally hold Hollywood to account for their blatant DEI discrimination. Hollywood makes all the woke films it likes, but they can’t break the law in doing so,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

It seems the only true remedy to combat this craziness is for conservatives to continue building up their own studios, and embracing Artificial Intelligence.

If people can soon make movies of studio quality on their laptops, then everyone can realize their own vision, with the public ultimately deciding what type of content they want to see.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.