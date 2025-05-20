DOJ Finally Gets in Gear, Charges Rep. McIver with Assault and More After Dem Attacked ICE Officers

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey will face criminal charges after being caught on video assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while trying to storm an ICE detention facility earlier this month.

On Monday, Alina Habba — the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey — said she “charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement.”

Section 111 of Title 18 punishes anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates or interferes with” law enforcement officials performing their duties.

Last week, the hulking McIver was seen on video shoving ICE officers at the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark.

At one point, she aggressively elbowed one officer and threw a fist at another.

🚨WATCH: US Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver (wearing a red blazer), storms the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/4Q1deds1tl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 10, 2025

At the time, McIver and three other Democrats were trying to break into the center while violent illegal aliens were being bused in, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

McIver’s accomplices were Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Robert Menendez Jr. and Bonnie Watson Coleman, both from New Jersey.

The left-wing mob claimed, they merely wanted to tour the ICE center.

Habba — an appointee of President Donald Trump — agreed to dismiss the misdemeanor charge of trespass against Baraka “for the sake of moving forward.”

It bears noting that unlike McIver, Baraka was not seen assaulting anyone.

Habba also said, she’ll give a personal tour of the ICE center to Baraka, to show him “[t]he government has nothing to hide at this facility.”

The U.S. Attorney said, she decided to prosecute LaMonica McIver after she “persistently made efforts” to resolve the issue without bringing criminal charges, but the congresswoman refused to cooperate.

“No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise,” Habba underscored. “Now we will let the justice system work.”

🚨 Today my office has charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TV00uwRtKq — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 19, 2025

In an X post Monday night, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem endorsed Habba’s decision.

“If any person, regardless of political party, influence or status, assaults a law enforcement officer as we witnessed Congresswoman McIver do, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem warned.

After a thorough review of the video footage of Delaney Hall and a full investigation from HSI, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey has made the determination to charge Congresswoman LaMonica McIver for assaulting, resisting, and impeding law enforcement officers.… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 20, 2025

McIver reacted with her own statement, in which she blamed ICE agents for her violent behavior.

This farcical blame-shifting is typical among violent thugs, such as the wife-beater who insists his wife “made him” punch her.

The congresswoman also claimed the charges were politically motivated — notwithstanding the undisputed fact that she was seen on video shoving and slugging ICE officers.

My statement on the charges filed against me: pic.twitter.com/urxCAt1ZEc — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 20, 2025

It is imperative that McIver be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to show the public that no one is above the law.

It doesn’t matter that she’s a congresswoman. If anything, she should be even more careful to not break laws that the governing body — of which she is a member — promulgate and insist that the rest of us comply with.

Moreover, it’s crucial to send the message that left-wing violence will not go unpunished. Otherwise, it will embolden and incentivize more violence and criminality.

Antifa and BLM attack @Chicago_Police at a riot today. pic.twitter.com/RN8ubIuNFZ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 16, 2020

BLM rioted for many months in Minneapolis, MN, burned the city to the ground, k*lled police, caused billions in damage. Yet Brian Tyler Cohen never condemned them. He’s a complete hypocrite. He’s a propagandist. He’s a traitor.pic.twitter.com/uUjVJcI9Gd — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2025

This is what happened during the Black Lives Matter riots: Law enforcement stood down amid leftist race-hustling, and the public suffered due to skyrocketing crime.

This can never be allowed to happen again.

