DOJ Hits New York AG Letitia James with Two Subpoenas

The Department of Justice has issued two subpoenas to New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to a New York Times report.

One subpoena reportedly relates to her civil fraud case against President Donald Trump.

The other is tied to a long-running case against the National Rifle Association, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.

The subpoenas were issued by the U.S. attorney’s office in Albany, according to ABC News, which cited “multiple sources.”

James vowed to go after Trump when she launched her 2018 campaign for attorney general.

In 2022, she sued the then-former president, accusing him of inflating his assets by billions of dollars when obtaining bank loans.

Trump ultimately lost the case and was punished excessively, Trump and many legal scholars argued.

The case involved no traditional fraud victims. Multibillion-dollar banks were repaid in full and reportedly profited from their loans to Trump.

The dispute revolved around how Trump valued his assets to secure the loans.

In court, the judge favored lowball estimates of Trump’s properties, including a stunning $18–$27.6 million valuation of Trump’s property at the Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida.

Trump, meanwhile, had the property appraised between $426.5 million and $612 million, CNN reported.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled against Trump anyway, ordering $354 million in fines plus interest.

Trump’s attorneys have challenged the ruling on appeal.

A representative for the Justice Department declined to comment on the James subpoenas, The New York Times reported.

The U.S. attorney’s office also did not respond to media requests, according to the newspaper.

James’ personal attorney, Abbe Lowell, called the move “political.”

“This is the most blatant and desperate example of this administration carrying out the president’s political retribution campaign,” he said, The New York Times reported.

“Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration.

“If prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with facts and the law.”

