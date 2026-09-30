DOJ Indicts 10 Foreign Nationals for Illegally Voting in US Elections

The Department of Justice announced indictments Wednesday against 10 foreign nationals from various countries who are accused of illegally voting in Minnesota elections.

The suspects are accused of voting in the 2022 and 2024 general elections and the August 2026 primary, according to the DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced that a grand jury returned 10 separate indictments for voter fraud last week.

“Today’s charges allege that ten foreign nationals committed voter fraud in Minnesota, one voting illegally as recently as this August’s primary,” Blanche said.

“The law is clear, only American citizens may vote in American elections, and enforcing this law is fundamental to our democracy,” he continued. “That should not be a partisan concept.”

Mullin added, “Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration will never allow the votes of American citizens to be cancelled out by non-citizens illegally voting in our elections,” he declared. “Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.”

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The defendants hailed from Germany, South Africa, Liberia, Lithuania, Ghana, Bosnia, Brazil, and Canada.

Each of them was a “lawful permanent resident” who made false claims of citizenship to obtain ballots so they could vote.

“The charge of false claim of citizenship in order to vote is a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1015(f) and carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a maximum term of supervised release of three years, and a maximum fine of $250,000,” the DHS news release said.

“Voting by aliens is a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 611 and is a class A misdemeanor and carries a maximum term of imprisonment of one year, a maximum term of supervised release of one year, and a maximum fine of $100,000.”

These cases came about due to investigations initiated by Homeland Security.

The issue of voter fraud has been a hot political topic over the past three decades. Many Republican lawmakers claim there aren’t enough safeguards to maintain election integrity, while most Democratic leaders dismiss voter fraud as a myth, or say that it’s too rare to affect the final outcome.

The news of these indictments comes just two days after DHS announced another high-profile operation in which convicted murderers, drug dealers, and child abusers were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The list included criminals from Mexico, Cuba, Laos, Nigeria, Micronesia, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador.

These individuals committed crimes across the nation in California, Indiana, Louisiana, Florida, New York, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts.

The list of offenses included murder, sexual abuse of a minor, assault, and drug possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

In addition, there were some who had been convicted of “child abuse with great bodily injury or death,” as well as “lewd and lascivious acts” with a child under the age of 14.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekend, the brave men and women of ICE arrested murderers, child sexual predators, and child abusers who should not have been in our country in the first place,” Mullin said in a statement.

“Under President Trump, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens from our communities so that we can Make America Safe Again,” he added. “Arresting and deporting illegal aliens saves lives.”

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