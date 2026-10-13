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President Donald Trump talks to members of the media before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1.
President Donald Trump talks to members of the media before boarding Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 1. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

DOJ Investigating Fox News, CNN, Broadcast Networks for Possible Violations of Federal Law

 By Jack Davis  October 12, 2026 at 6:37pm
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TV networks pictured a refusal to broadcast what President Donald Trump was doing last month as a moment of media solidarity.

The Department of Justice is wondering whether it violated anti-trust laws.

Last month, Fox News Washington Bureau Chief Bryan Boughton, who chaired the TV pool covering the White House at the time, ruled that pool coverage would not take place after Trump put CNN, Politico, and MSNOW in time out and banned them from the White House.

CNN is a member of a five-network pool covering Trump that includes ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, and Fox News. The pool network shares White House news with other networks.

The ban on CNN, MSNOW, and Politico has been temporarily put on hold by a court, but now the Justice Department is looking into whether the brief suspension of pool coverage was illegal, according to The New York Times.

On Friday, federal officials demanded information from the networks in the pool, the Times reported, citing sources it did not name.

Justice Department representative Emily Covington said the networks “proudly boycotted covering White House events.”

Do you believe the DOJ's investigation into media boycotts is warranted?

“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” Covington wrote.

“The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws,” she said.

Although a judge ruled CNN cannot be blocked from covering Trump at the White House, it is blocked from serving as the pool reporter when Trump is on Air Force One.

Trump administration officials continued to block the network from acting as the TV pool when the president travels on Air Force One.

At the time, the pool chair said, due to Trump “preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties,” there would be “no replacement pool put in place,” according to CNN.

Related:
CNN Fact-Checker Doubles Down on Defending President Trump Against Liberal Attacks

After the networks waged war on Trump, White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro said Fox should pay for being part of the pack.

“Fox is not real news. It is CNN with better lighting, a fake slogan and a flag graphic. Stop watching its dangerous drivel,” Navarro wrote in an Op-Ed for The Washington Times.

“A network that sells itself to conservatives has blacked out a Republican president and put out a press release about it, arm in arm with CNN. Fox is the more dangerous of the two, because it pretends to wear our colors,” Navarro wrote.

“Fox’s own Trump derangement syndrome is new. Its CEO Suzanne Scott keeps removing the people most willing to honestly cover the MAGA agenda. Lou Dobbs was canceled in February 2021. Tucker Carlson was out in April 2023,” he wrote.

“Maria Bartiromo was gone this month, after she passed her producers’ July 15 text from Fox Business programming up the chain,” he noted. Fox did not want its reporters to cover Trump’s indictment of the 2020 election.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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