It’s starting to get infuriating just how obviously biased the Justice Department is for President Joe Biden.

The supposed pillar of justice and fairness in America argued in a court filing on Friday that it can’t release the audio from special counsel Robert Hur’s questioning of Biden because it could be used to make fake, AI versions of it, according to Fox News.

“The passage of time and advancements in audio, artificial intelligence, and ‘deep fake’ technologies only amplify concerns about malicious manipulation of audio files,” Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer wrote in the court filing.

“If the audio recording is released here, it is easy to foresee that it could be improperly altered, and that the altered file could be passed off as an authentic recording and widely distributed.”

As if that argument wasn’t already weak enough, the DOJ even admitted that there was already enough out there to create deepfakes of Biden’s interview, but claimed releasing the real audio would only make it worse.

“To be sure, other raw material to create a deepfake of President Biden’s voice is already available, but release of the audio recording presents unique risks: if it were public knowledge that the audio recording has been released, it becomes easier for malicious actors to pass off an altered file as the true recording.”

While the DOJ attempts to argue this for Biden, the real reason is abundantly obvious:

The tapes would expose him for the senile, past-his-prime man he is.

In a blog post on Saturday, George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley blasted the DOJ argument as lacking precedent “hard to square with precedent or logic.”

“For a president who is already carefully insulated from questions and controlled in public appearances, the argument would allow staff to completely control any public or, more importantly, congressional review of his actual speech and discourse,” wrote Turley, an outspoken critic of the Democrats distorting the law to attack former President Donald Trump.

“In seeking to prevent ‘malicious actors’ from altering reality, the government is claiming the right to frame reality as an inherent constitutional prerogative.”

Mocking the DOJ claim as a “deepfake privilege,” Turley wrote that the precedent it would set is dangerous to a free country. Americans can’t let it go any further.

Hur has already stated he declined to charge Biden because the perception of Biden’s poor mental abilities would make it difficult to win a conviction.

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report from Hur states.

Additionally, the transcripts from the interview have been released that show just how out of it President Biden was.

Whether Biden was vague about when he stopped being vice president or apparently couldn’t remember when his son, Beau, died, it was clear that the commander in chief had no clue what was going on.

So maybe the DOJ should just be honest and say why it really isn’t releasing the audio from the interview.

It’s not for the contrived reason it claims, as the department has already said that AI deepfakes can be made with what’s out now.

The real reason is to protect Biden from his own age — and conceal its effects from the country.

We get it; he looked awful in the interview. But don’t lie to the American people.

Or at a bare minimum, get a little better at lying.

Actually, the DOJ excuses are beyond infuriating. Now, they’re simply insulting.

