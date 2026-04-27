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Secret Service agents draw their guns, right, after shots were heard during Saturday's White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump, left, said Saturday's incident is a perfect illustration as to why a White House ballroom is needed.
Secret Service agents draw their guns, right, after shots were heard during Saturday's White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump, left, said Saturday's incident is a perfect illustration as to why a White House ballroom is needed. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images; Mandel Ngam - AFP / Getty Images)

DOJ Moves Against White House Ballroom Lawsuit in Wake of Shooting: 'Enough Is Enough'

 By Randy DeSoto  April 27, 2026 at 4:57pm
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The Justice Department reached out Sunday to the attorneys for the nonprofit group opposing the White House ballroom renovation, urging them to drop their suit in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

The DOJ charged 31-year-old Cole Allen with three felony counts, including attempted assassination, after the California man allegedly charged a security checkpoint and opened fire at the White House Correspondents Dinner Saturday night at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

In light of the events, Brett Shumate, assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s civil division, wrote in a Sunday letter to the lawyer representing the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is opposing ballroom construction, saying, “[Y]our lawsuit puts the lives of the president, his family, and his staff at grave risk.”

“I hope [Saturday’s] narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost,” Shumate wrote.

“Enough is enough,” the attorney continued. “Your client should voluntarily dismiss this frivolous lawsuit today in light of last night’s assassination attempt on President Trump.”

Blanche, who shared the letter on X, agreed, posting, “It’s time to build the ballroom.”

Trump’s proposed 90,000 square foot ballroom, which is currently under construction, will be able to hold approximately 1,000 guests, NBC News reported.

The plan was approved by the Commission of Fine Arts in February and the National Capital Planning Commission earlier this month.

However, a federal judge ruled late last month that Trump lacked the authority to go forward with the $400 million project without congressional approval, though construction is being funded privately.

The judge put a temporary stay on his order, allowing some limited construction to continue, while the DOJ appeals the ruling.

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National Trust President and CEO Carol Quillen issued a response to Shumate’s letter Monday, writing, “We’re grateful to the Secret Service and DC law enforcement officers for keeping the President and all guests safe at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. We are not planning to voluntarily dismiss our lawsuit, which endangers no one and which respectfully asks the Administration to follow the law,” according to Fox News.

“Ballroom construction is continuing unabated until June 5th at the earliest because the injunction is on hold. We have always acknowledged the utility of a larger meeting space at the White House. Building it lawfully requires the approval of Congress, which the Administration could seek at any time,” she added.

Blanche told reporters during a Monday briefing that the DOJ had filed a motion asking the court to end the National Trust lawsuit since the plaintiffs will not.

“We absolutely believe that there is no better example of why this ballroom is necessary, aside from all the very positive things that ballroom will bring to this country and to Washington, D.C., than what happened on Saturday night,” he said.

Trump told CBS “60 Minutes” reporter Norah O’Donnell Sunday, “I’m building a safe ballroom. And one of the reasons I’m building it is exactly what happened last night.”

He added, “That ballroom is being built on the safest piece of property in this country.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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