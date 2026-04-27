DOJ Moves Against White House Ballroom Lawsuit in Wake of Shooting: 'Enough Is Enough'

The Justice Department reached out Sunday to the attorneys for the nonprofit group opposing the White House ballroom renovation, urging them to drop their suit in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

The DOJ charged 31-year-old Cole Allen with three felony counts, including attempted assassination, after the California man allegedly charged a security checkpoint and opened fire at the White House Correspondents Dinner Saturday night at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

In light of the events, Brett Shumate, assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s civil division, wrote in a Sunday letter to the lawyer representing the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which is opposing ballroom construction, saying, “[Y]our lawsuit puts the lives of the president, his family, and his staff at grave risk.”

“I hope [Saturday’s] narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost,” Shumate wrote.

“Enough is enough,” the attorney continued. “Your client should voluntarily dismiss this frivolous lawsuit today in light of last night’s assassination attempt on President Trump.”

Blanche, who shared the letter on X, agreed, posting, “It’s time to build the ballroom.”

It’s time to build the ballroom. pic.twitter.com/cUMkVpehGY — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 26, 2026

Trump’s proposed 90,000 square foot ballroom, which is currently under construction, will be able to hold approximately 1,000 guests, NBC News reported.

The plan was approved by the Commission of Fine Arts in February and the National Capital Planning Commission earlier this month.

However, a federal judge ruled late last month that Trump lacked the authority to go forward with the $400 million project without congressional approval, though construction is being funded privately.

The judge put a temporary stay on his order, allowing some limited construction to continue, while the DOJ appeals the ruling.

National Trust President and CEO Carol Quillen issued a response to Shumate’s letter Monday, writing, “We’re grateful to the Secret Service and DC law enforcement officers for keeping the President and all guests safe at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. We are not planning to voluntarily dismiss our lawsuit, which endangers no one and which respectfully asks the Administration to follow the law,” according to Fox News.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, the organization suing the administration to stop ballroom construction, says it will continue to pursue its lawsuit. @ArdenFarhi https://t.co/M5lEXC0gF1 pic.twitter.com/YLD2stA7BC — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) April 27, 2026

“Ballroom construction is continuing unabated until June 5th at the earliest because the injunction is on hold. We have always acknowledged the utility of a larger meeting space at the White House. Building it lawfully requires the approval of Congress, which the Administration could seek at any time,” she added.

Blanche told reporters during a Monday briefing that the DOJ had filed a motion asking the court to end the National Trust lawsuit since the plaintiffs will not.

BREAKING: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasizes the importance of the construction of the White House ballroom to @davidspunt : “We absolutely believe that there is no better example of why this ballroom is necessary, aside from all the the very positive things that… pic.twitter.com/k2zyopQogW — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2026

“We absolutely believe that there is no better example of why this ballroom is necessary, aside from all the very positive things that ballroom will bring to this country and to Washington, D.C., than what happened on Saturday night,” he said.

Trump told CBS “60 Minutes” reporter Norah O’Donnell Sunday, “I’m building a safe ballroom. And one of the reasons I’m building it is exactly what happened last night.”

🚨@POTUS pushes White House ballroom: “I have to say, it’s not a safe ballroom. I’m building a safe ballroom, and one of the reasons I’m building it is exactly what happened last night.” 🎥: 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/jvPD2Knl88 — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) April 27, 2026

He added, “That ballroom is being built on the safest piece of property in this country.”

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