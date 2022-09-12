DOJ Official Sexually Assaulted a Civilian and Is Getting Away Scot-Free

Federal prosecutors declined to criminally charge an assistant U.S. attorney found to have sexually assaulted someone on a date.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General announced Monday that its investigation determined the unnamed assistant U.S. attorney had “exposed the AUSA’s genitals while in a public place and had sexually assaulted a civilian while on a date,” violating state law and federal off-duty conduct rules.

The attorney also was found to have “lacked candor in discussing this incident” with the office — but criminal prosecution was declined, the OIG said.

The Inspector General’s Office said it sent the executive office for the U.S. attorneys and the DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility its report on the matter for appropriate action. Assistant U.S. attorneys work in the offices of U.S. attorneys, who prosecute federal crimes.

“Unless otherwise noted, the OIG applies the preponderance of the evidence standard in determining whether Department of Justice personnel have committed misconduct,” the Inspector General’s Office added.

Online denizens questioned why criminal prosecution against an assistant U.S. attorney was declined.

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross tweeted, “The prosecutor appears to still have a job.”

The DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

