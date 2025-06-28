University of Virginia President James Ryan announced his resignation, amid pressure from the Trump administration to end the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

In a letter addressed to the head of the university board on Thursday, Ryan said his resignation would be effective no later than Aug. 15, The New York Times reported.

In another letter, addressed to the university community on Friday, Ryan shared his reasons for stepping down.

“I am writing, with a very heavy heart, to let you know that I have submitted my resignation as President of the University of Virginia,” Ryan said.

“To make a long story short, I am inclined to fight for what I believe in, and I believe deeply in this University. But I cannot make a unilateral decision to fight the federal government in order to save my own job.

“To do so would not only be quixotic but appear selfish and self-centered to the hundreds of employees who would lose their jobs, the researchers who would lose their funding, and the hundreds of students who could lose financial aid or have their visas withheld,” he wrote.

Ryan added that he had already planned on stepping down in 2026 for “entirely separate” reasons.

In an April 28 letter addressed to Ryan, the Department of Justice urged Ryan to take action.

The DOJ had received complaints that the school was not complying with President Donald Trump’s executive orders dismantling discriminatory DEI practices.

“Time is running short, and the department’s patience is wearing thin,” read another DOJ letter dated June 17, signed by Harmeet K. Dhillon, the head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

The DOJ later announced it was launching an investigation of the school.

According to another New York Times report published Thursday, the DOJ had also demanded that Ryan step down to help resolve the university’s DEI issue.

BREAKING: University of Virginia president resigns after Trump admin pressured him over pro-DEI policies. It’s notably a public university, which is different as the campaign’s almost exclusively targeted Ivy League schools up until now, according to AP. James Ryan had led the… pic.twitter.com/6DdYBwoWru — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) June 27, 2025

Ryan had served as president of the school since 2018, according to the UVA website.

Previously, the Trump administration had almost exclusively targeted Ivy League schools like Harvard and Columbia.

UVA, a public university, marks a shift in the administration’s war on DEI, the Associated Press reported.

