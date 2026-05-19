DOJ Probing Possible Crime Committed by Ilhan Omar 'Right Now,' JD Vance Says

Tuesday’s White House news briefing contained some very bad news for Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Filling in at the podium was Vice President J.D. Vance, the Trump administration’s point man on rooting out fraud.

And Vance made it clear that the Minnesota Democrat is in the Department of Justice’s sights.

VP JD Vance tells me Rep. Ilhan Omar is under investigation by the DOJ. “I don’t want to prejudge an investigation. I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar… who she married, and whether she didn’t marry this person or that person… it certainly seems like something fishy… pic.twitter.com/mYVYJho8ow — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) May 19, 2026

Vance was fielding a question from The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese, who asked specifically whether the anti-fraud task force Vance heads was targeting Omar’s questionable background on immigration issues. (The questions about her allegedly marrying her own brother to help him get citizenship haven’t gone away.)

Vance’s response had to be ominous for Omar.

“I don’t want to prejudge an investigation. I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar, about who she married, and whether she didn’t marry this person or that person … it certainly seems like something fishy is there,” Vance said.

He then stressed that “everybody is entitled to equal justice under law.”

“So, we’re gonna investigate it. We’re going to take a look at it. If we think that there’s a crime, we’re going to prosecute that crime,” he said.

“And that’s something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now.”

That message can’t be welcome to the Minneapolis politician and Somali native. Since she emerged as a national figure as part of the “squad” elected in 2018, Omar has been at the center of one controversy after another.

She’s well known for repeated instances of anti-Semitism. Her unseemly shrugging off of the terror attacks of 9/11 would have been a career-ender for a politician with a less committed voting base in her home district.

And the potential that she’s tied in somehow to the rampant social services fraud among Minnesota’s Somali community has yet to be fully explored.

And now she has the vice president of the United States — a man who has been a frequent and outspoken critic — taking the dais at a White House news briefing to announce that Omar is under investigation “right now” by the federal Justice Department.

Only time will tell if Omar faces a court of criminal law. As many social media users noted, Vance has blasted Omar publicly before, but nothing has come of it. And her voter base is unlikely to waver in its support.

A month from now you’ll never hear another word about it. Omar will be re-elected by her Somali constituents, she will continue to ignore the law, and not a damn thing will change. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) May 19, 2026

“A month from now you’ll never hear another word about it,” one user wrote. “Omar will be re-elected by her Somali constituents, she will continue to ignore the law, and not a damn thing will change.”

Still, from Vance’s statements Tuesday, it’s hard to avoid the impression that the clock is already ticking.

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