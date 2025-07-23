DOJ Receives Court Orders from Judges Overseeing Epstein and Maxwell Cases

The Department of Justice has been asked for more information as it seeks to release grand jury transcripts in the cases of Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking when he died in August 2019. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021.

President Donald Trump last week directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to have information related to Epstein disclosed after a firestorm of anger when the Justice Department said that there was no Epstein client list, which Bondi had previously indicated existed, and that no further information would be forthcoming.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer indicated Tuesday that the government has more work to do before he can decide on its request to make the transcripts public, according to ABC.

“The Court intends to resolve this motion expeditiously,” he said in a brief order.

“However, the Court cannot rule on the motion without additional submissions.”

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman’s order also called for “additional submissions from the government.”

Engelmayer’s order said the government had not adequately addressed any factors that would justify release of the transcripts, given that grand jury proceedings are usual very secretive.

The judge also stated, a response is due by July 29 and wants to know if the Justice Department has reviewed the transcripts and given victims of Maxwell and Epstein notice that the transcripts could be released.

He wants the full transcripts and a proposed redacted version, which would be made public, filed.

The victims were given until Aug. 5 to weigh in on releasing the transcripts.

Maxwell’s lawyers put in a claim to see the transcripts and indicated that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche does not object.

Berman has asked for any party connected to Epstein’s case to file a letter with him by Aug. 5 concerning the possible release of transcripts from that grand jury proceeding, according to The New York Times.

Berman indicated in his order that victim privacy would weigh heavily on his ruling, quoting a federal memo that said, “Epstein harmed over one thousand victims. Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials.”

CBS noted that if grand jury transcripts are released, it could be weeks or months before redacted versions are made public.

Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits. https://t.co/3IZh9viI7i — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 22, 2025



Meanwhile, Blanche announced that he will meet with Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law — and no lead is off-limits,” he posted on X.

