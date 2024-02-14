Texts messages and photos from Hunter Biden’s iPhone around the time he purchased a gun in October 2018 indicate he was addicted to drugs, according to a Tuesday court filing by the Department of Justice.

Biden is currently being prosecuted for allegedly lying about his illicit drug use on a federal form when buying the firearm.

The 10-page DOJ court filing contained pictures and text messages from the time period, both before and after Biden’s gun purchase, showing he was addicted to drugs.

“Prior to October 12, 2018 (the date of the gun purchase), the defendant took photos of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on his phone,” the court filing said. “Also prior to his gun purchase, the defendant routinely sent messages about purchasing drugs.”

“On October 13, 2018, and October 14, 2018 (the day after and two days after he purchased the firearm), the defendant messaged his girlfriend about meeting a drug dealer and smoking crack,” the DOJ said.

“For example on October 13, 2018, the defendant messaged her and stated, ‘… I’m now off MD Av behind blue rocks stadium waiting for a drug dealer named Mookie.'”

There is a Blue Rocks stadium in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden’s hometown.

In another text on Oct. 14, 2018, Biden wrote, “I was sleeping on a car smoking crack on 4th Street and Rodney,” which are cross-streets in Wilmington.

The DOJ document also contains images of texts from Biden’s then girlfriend, Hallie Biden, who had been married to his late brother Beau, according to National Review.

In an Oct. 23, 2018 text, he wrote, “Are you insane. This is no game. And you’re being totally irresponsible and unhinged.”

In another he wrote, “Who in their right mind would trust you would help me get sober?” and referenced an encounter he had with the “f***king FBI” regarding the gun.

Hallie had discarded the gun that day, which was later recovered by police.

Hunter texted her that his gun had been in a “locked car on another property.”

Hallie answered, “I’m sorry, I just want you to be safe. That was not safe,” and then refuted him, texting that the car “was open unlocked and windows down and the kids search your car.”

“You have lost your mind hunter,” Hallie continued. “I’m sorry I handled it poorly today but you are in huge denial about yourself and about that reality that I just want you safe. You run away like a child and blame me for your s***.”

“It’s to be expected that you go, you prove repeatedly that you can’t stay and really do work on yourself,” Hallie said. “It’s easier for you to avoid looking within and cowardly to constantly point the blame on me.”

In subsequent texts, Biden admitted his addiction.

“I’m a f***ing better man than any man you know whether I’m smoking crack or not,” he wrote on November 21, 2018.

“I don’t blame my addiction on you,” he added on Nov. 29, 2018.

In the final texts found in the document sent to a “Person 2” on Dec. 28, 2018, Hunter wrote that he was an “addict,” and “I’ll fuxking get sober when I want to get f***ing sober.”

Last July, a plea deal regarding Hunter’s alleged gun and tax violations fell through when a federal judge questioned the lenient terms of the agreement.

A grand jury indicted him in September on three federal firearms charges related to the gun purchase.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

