DOJ Releases Massive Trove of Epstein Files Documents, Statement on Trump Involvement

The Department of Justice made about 3 million pages worth of documents relating to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein available on Friday.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the latest tranche of documents was winnowed from about 6 million due to personally identifying information of victims, medical files, child pornography images, and any images showing death or abuse, according to ABC News.

The documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act include 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

“We comply with the act, and there is no ‘protect President Trump.’ We didn’t protect or not protect anybody,” Blanche said.

“I mean, I think that there’s a hunger or a thirst for information that I do not think will be satisfied by the review of these documents. And there’s nothing I can do about that,” he said.

Blanche said “no oversight” by the White House took place.

“There’s not some tranche of super-secret documents about Jeffrey Epstein that we’re withholding,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

He said releasing the files was an “unprecedented effort.”

“I take umbrage at the suggestion, which is totally false, that the attorney general or this department does not take child exploitation or sex trafficking seriously,” Blanche said. “We do.”

Blanche noted that “in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims,” according to Fox News.

“During the course of our investigation, we seized years and years’ worth of Epstein’s personal emails,” Blanche said.

“These are communications with hundreds and hundreds of individuals discussing intimate details of Epstein’s and others’ lives,” he said.

A February 2019 email noted an individual whose name was redacted at Mar-a-Lago, and that “Trump knew of it and came to my house many times during that period.”

“He never got a massage,” Epstein wrote.

Blanche noted that redactions are extensive.

“We redacted every woman depicted in any image or video, with the exception of Ms. Maxwell. We did not redact images of any men unless it was impossible to redact the woman without also redacting the man,” Blanche said, according to Fox News.

A 2021 FBI document said one of Epstein’s victims said Ghislaine Maxwell “presented her” to Trump at a party and indicated she was “available,” according to CNN.

The victim said “nothing happened” between her and Trump.

