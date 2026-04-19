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President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 13, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 13, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

DOJ Reportedly Appealing Ruling That Limits Feds' Ability to Use Notorious Spy Tool

 By Katelynn Richardson  April 19, 2026 at 12:00pm
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The Trump Department of Justice is appealing a ruling limiting the use of certain tools to collect Americans’ data, according to The New York Times.

Congress is currently weighing an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows warrantless surveillance of foreign nationals’ communications with Americans, as President Donald Trump urges Republicans to renew the program before its authorization expires on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court issued a classified ruling in March extending the program’s ability to collect emails and phone calls through March 2027, though the judge objected to tools analysts use to “process messages,” per The New York Times.

Under the court’s ruling, intelligence agencies like the FBI, CIA, and National Security Agency cannot use filtering systems that refines search results to examine communications of specific individuals who contact foreigners, The New York Times reported, citing a person familiar.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard allegedly disagreed with the president about a clean extension of Section 702 in February, Politico reported on Thursday.

“While parts of FISA were illegally and unfortunately used against me in the Democrats’ disgraceful Witch Hunt and Attack in the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax, and perhaps would be used against me in the future, I am willing to risk the giving up of my Rights and Privileges as a Citizen for our Great Military and Country!” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

“Our Military Patriots desperately need FISA 702, and it is one of the reasons we have had such tremendous SUCCESS on the battlefield,” he continued. “I have spoken with many in our Military who say FISA is necessary in order to protect our Troops overseas, as well as our people here at home, from the threat of Foreign Terror Attacks.”

Trump previously called on Republicans in 2024 to “KILL FISA” because it was “ILLEGALLY USED” to spy on his campaign. A 2019 DOJ inspector general’s report found “significant inaccuracies” in the FBI’s application for FISA warrants against a Trump campaign adviser, and the DOJ later conceded that two of the four orders were not valid.

The FBI conducted more than 200,000 warrantless searches of Americans’ information under Section 702 in 2022, according to an Office of the Director of National Intelligence report.

House Republicans are floating several proposals as negotiations over extending the authority continue ahead of a vote.

Related:
Iran Opens Fire on Three Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Seizes Two of Them

Suggestions include a clean short-term extension, as well as an extension longer than the White House’s preference of 18 months that includes “significant reforms,” according to Politico.

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Katelynn Richardson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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