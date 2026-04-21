DOJ Reveals How Biden Weaponized the Government Against Anti-Abortion Activists

Department of Justice officials released a nearly 900-page document on Tuesday detailing how the Biden administration weaponized the federal government against anti-abortion Christians.

The massive report largely detailed how Biden officials selectively enforced the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, also known as the FACE Act, ensuring that anti-abortion activists faced spurious or lopsided charges relative to pro-abortion actors.

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice even coordinated with Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups to identify targets for prosecution.

“This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said of the revelations.

“No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”

The FACE Act ensures that abortion clinics cannot be physically disrupted by protesters, but guarantees the same protections to houses of worship and pregnancy resource centers.

However, the Biden administration’s prosecutors requested an average of 26.8 months in prison for anti-abortion defendants, while requesting less than half that amount — 12.3 months — for the average pro-abortion defendant.

The document detailed several cases of pregnancy centers facing vandalism and terrorist activity — including after the overturn of Roe v. Wade — with the Biden administration “ignoring and downplaying” such threats.

Even worse, the administration “closely collaborated with pro-abortion groups to track pro-life activists’ First Amendment activity.”

Beyond Planned Parenthood, groups like the National Abortion Federation and Feminist Majority Foundation “capitalized on their relationship with the Biden DOJ to gain internal information and push targets for enforcement.”

“These groups compiled evidence and dossiers that ultimately gave rise to search warrants and charges,” the Department of Justice said.

“The Biden DOJ affirmatively asked pro-abortion groups about pro-life individuals’ travel and constitutionally protected advocacy.”

In some cases “the Biden DOJ and career attorneys monitored pro-life activists for years before charging them.”

The administration’s prosecutors even helped the National Abortion Federation seek funding for their work — marking a clear ethical breach.

“The lead prosecutor on each FACE Act prosecution served as a reference on the National Abortion Federation’s application for a private grant,” the Department of Justice continued.

The agency also emphasized that the Trump administration is seeking to address the uneven enforcement.

In addition to President Donald Trump pardoning several anti-abortion activists targeted by the FACE Act, the Department of Justice issued a directive saying their attorneys “may only bring abortion-related civil actions and prosecutions under the FACE Act in extraordinary circumstances or in cases presenting significant aggravating factors.”

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Burrows from the Office of Legal Policy emphasized that “the behavior unearthed in this report is shameful.”

“Lawyers who should have known better withheld evidence, worked to keep committed religious people off juries, and generally allowed the Department of Justice to be used as the enforcement arm of pro-abortion special interests,” he said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.