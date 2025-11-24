DOJ Reveals 'Damning' Evidence Against Letitia James in New Court Filing

The Trump administration attorney prosecuting New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a treasure trove of new evidence on Thursday against the embattled Democrat.

The evidence submitted to the court by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan included a number of damning exhibits seemingly demonstrating James’ guilt.

According to attorney Mike Davis of MRDLaw, one exhibit contained James’ Affidavit of Occupancy for a Norfolk, Virginia property.

In the affidavit, James had signed a rider vowing to use the home as a secondary residence and not as an investment property. That rider allowed her to receive a lower interest rate.

Exhibit 4 in Halligan’s filing is Letitia James’s Affidavit of Occupancy, where she swore under oath that she would be using the Norfolk, Virginia property she bought as a second home. This was false – she did not live in the property. pic.twitter.com/4gR5TpwF5U — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 21, 2025

This turned out to be a lie. Previously disclosed evidence proved that James had never lived at the property and that she’d in fact rented it out to her niece.

Another exhibit contained James’ homeowner’s insurance application, in which the New York Attorney General had alleged that the Norfolk home remained unoccupied five months out of the year.

This, too, was false, as James’ niece was found to be living at the Norfolk home all year round.

A third exhibit contained another insurance application in which James had falsely asserted that the Norfolk home was occupied by a single, childless adult.

The home was in fact occupied by four people, including the wild niece and three children.

In another insurance application, James claimed that the Norfolk house was occupied by a single adult, with no children. She knew that the house was actually occupied by four people – her niece, and three children. pic.twitter.com/erg8BTrtyb — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 21, 2025

The documents filed Thursday also included blurbs laying out Halligan’s case against James.

“Defendant’s actions show she knew the [Norfolk] residence was not a secondary residence, but rather an investment property,” one blurb read. “Defendant stayed in hotels during visits to Norfolk despite representing that the [Norfolk] residence was her secondary residence.”

“This is because the home was not treated as her secondary home at all. In fact, defendant purchased the [Norfolk] residence for a relative from whom she collected rent while enjoying the financial benefits of a lower mortgage rate,” the blurb continued.

James knew all these claims were false when she made them. In the tweet above, James claimed to have moved into the property in October 2020. But in September 2020, James’ niece – who James was collecting rent from – registered utilities in the niece’s name. She also claimed… pic.twitter.com/KDTOWXqujt — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 21, 2025

And finally, Halligan’s trove of documents filed Thursday included proof that, as Davis noted, “prosecutions are routinely brought in the Eastern District of Virginia for fraud over similar amounts of cash.”

Lindsey Halligan’s prosecution of Letitia James is a righteous, garden-variety mortgage fraud prosecution. As her filing shows, prosecutions are routinely brought in the Eastern District of Virginia for fraud over similar amounts of cash. No one’s above the law, Tish. pic.twitter.com/AOSu2bfgct — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 21, 2025

All this comes days after James filed a motion to dismiss in which she requested sanctions against the prosecutors in her case.

