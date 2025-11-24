Share

New York Attorney General Letitia James leaves the Walter E. Hoffman United States Courthouse Oct. 24 following an arraignment hearing in Norfolk, Virginia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

DOJ Reveals 'Damning' Evidence Against Letitia James in New Court Filing

 By V. Saxena  November 24, 2025 at 8:42am
The Trump administration attorney prosecuting New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a treasure trove of new evidence on Thursday against the embattled Democrat.

The evidence submitted to the court by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan included a number of damning exhibits seemingly demonstrating James’ guilt.

According to attorney Mike Davis of MRDLaw, one exhibit contained James’ Affidavit of Occupancy for a Norfolk, Virginia property.

In the affidavit, James had signed a rider vowing to use the home as a secondary residence and not as an investment property. That rider allowed her to receive a lower interest rate.

This turned out to be a lie. Previously disclosed evidence proved that James had never lived at the property and that she’d in fact rented it out to her niece.

Another exhibit contained James’ homeowner’s insurance application, in which the New York Attorney General had alleged that the Norfolk home remained unoccupied five months out of the year.

This, too, was false, as James’ niece was found to be living at the Norfolk home all year round.

A third exhibit contained another insurance application in which James had falsely asserted that the Norfolk home was occupied by a single, childless adult.

The home was in fact occupied by four people, including the wild niece and three children.

The documents filed Thursday also included blurbs laying out Halligan’s case against James.

“Defendant’s actions show she knew the [Norfolk] residence was not a secondary residence, but rather an investment property,” one blurb read. “Defendant stayed in hotels during visits to Norfolk despite representing that the [Norfolk] residence was her secondary residence.”

“This is because the home was not treated as her secondary home at all. In fact, defendant purchased the [Norfolk] residence for a relative from whom she collected rent while enjoying the financial benefits of a lower mortgage rate,” the blurb continued.

And finally, Halligan’s trove of documents filed Thursday included proof that, as Davis noted, “prosecutions are routinely brought in the Eastern District of Virginia for fraud over similar amounts of cash.”

All this comes days after James filed a motion to dismiss in which she requested sanctions against the prosecutors in her case.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




