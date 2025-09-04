DOJ Reveals Items Confiscated from John Bolton's Home in New Court Filing

The Justice Department released a list on Thursday of the items seized from former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s home last month.

CNN reported that the disclosure came in response to a request from various media outlets to the federal court in Maryland that approved the search warrant for the FBI raid.

The items seized included typed documents in four folders labeled “Trump I-IV.”

Agents also scooped up two iPhones, three computers, one Seagate hard drive, and two USB drives.

Additionally, the list shows that the FBI took a white binder labeled, “statements and reflections to allied strikes.”

There were also four boxes containing what federal officials called “printed daily activities.”

The documents released on Thursday contained several redactions.

Fox News reported that during Trump’s first administration, there was an FBI probe into Bolton’s use of classified documents. But the investigation was shut down by the Biden administration.

“The Justice Department argued that Bolton’s 2020 memoir, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ contained classified material and attempted to block it from being published,” the news outlet said.

CNN noted that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Bolton is ongoing, but that he has not been charged with a crime.

“Law enforcement is actively reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses,” according to the court filings made public on Thursday.

Bolton worked in the Trump White House in 2018 and 2019 before the two had a falling out.

Following the FBI raid last month, Trump told reporters, “I’m not a fan of John Bolton. He’s a real sort of a lowlife.”

The president added that he was not aware of the raid ahead of time.

