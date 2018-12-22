DOJ Says University of Iowa Violated First Amendment for De-Registering Christian Group

The Department of Justice announced Friday the University of Iowa violated First Amendment rights by de-registering a student Christian group.

Business Leaders in Christ stopped receiving recognition from the public university in November 2017 due to the organization’s statement of faith, which the university found “unwelcoming,” according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

BLinC was created by the students in the university’s Tippie College of Business.

The purpose of the group was to provide a space for Christian students to network, hold group discussions and “keep Christ first in the fast-paced business world,” the DOJ’s statement of interest said.

Leaders in the Christian group were required to sign and follow the statement of faith, which included a belief that sexual relations should only occur “between a man and a wife in the lifelong covenant of marriage,” and that “every person should embrace, not reject, their God-given sex.”

TRENDING: Flashback: Black Leaders Issue Powerful Message to CNN over Don Lemon’s Anti-White Comments

The university de-registered the group over the faith statement, claiming it made LGBT people unwelcome and therefore was exclusive, according to a DOJ news release.

BLinC filed a lawsuit against the university in December 2017.

“The University of Iowa in this case de-registered Business Leaders in Christ because university officials did not like its message,” Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said in a statement. “That is forbidden by the Constitution.”

Over a dozen other religious-affiliated groups at the University of Iowa were de-registered over the summer as well, according to the nonprofit law firm Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

Did the DOJ reach the right conclusion here? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The Sikh Awareness Club, Chinese Student Christian Fellowship, Imam Mahdi organization and Latter-day Saint Student Association were some of the groups kicked off campus, though they were later temporarily reinstated.

A similar case to BLinC was filed by the InterVarsity Graduate Christian Fellowship in August after the group was de-registered in July.

“The University of Iowa does not tolerate discrimination of any kind in accordance with federal and state law,” said Jeneane Beck, University of Iowa assistant vice president for external relations, according to the Press-Citizen.

The University of Iowa did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Temple University Avoids Punishing Marc Lamont Hill for Echoing Hamas War Cry

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.