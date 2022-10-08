Same DOJ That Set 50% of Portland Rioters Free Just Arrested a Dad of 7 Over Abortion Clinic Protest

Biden’s ironically named Department of Justice has recently made known who they consider to be a danger to the public: pro-life Christians.

The same “justice” department that released at least half of the violent, destructive and murderous Portland rioters has decided to make a public example of a pro-life Christian man at his Tennessee home in front of his seven children.

According to the Daily Caller, “Armed FBI agents in unmarked cars arrested a pro-life activist at his home Wednesday as his wife pleaded for answers about the arrest, according to a video filmed by his wife and published by Townhall.”

The man’s alleged crime: sitting in the hallway outside an abortion clinic praying, reading scripture and singing hymns.

“Paul Vaughn is one of 11 defendants facing federal charges … for allegedly blocking the entrance of an abortion clinic in March 2021, and he could face up to 11 years in prison and $350,000 in fines,” the report said.

Another infuriating detail of this unrighteous arrest was the manner in which the heavily-armed FBI approached the house of a non-violent citizen, without first making an attempt to bring him in voluntarily.

“They showed up unannounced at around 7 a.m. They were banging on the door so loud that it made the whole house shake,” Gualberto Garcia Jones, an attorney for the Personhood Alliance, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The FBI agents, all four of them had their weapons drawn: two of them had long guns, two of them had sidearms. They were very, very aggressive, but once his wife took out the phone, they immediately changed their demeanor.”

In the video taken by Vaughn’s wife, she asked, “You’re not gonna tell me anything?” to which one of the FBI agents replied, “No, we’re not” as he got in his unmarked cruiser.

Her pleas for information or the names of any of the agents also went completely ignored as the agents left the residence with Vaughn reportedly handcuffed in the lead vehicle.

Vaughn’s arrest comes at a time that has seen scores of violent attacks against pregnancy centers and pro-life offices across the country since the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

According to another article by the Daily Caller, the FBI declined to say whether it has made a single arrest in relation to any of at least 73 fire bombings, vandalism or violent threats against these pregnancy centers and their employees.

In another example of the injustice of the justice department, Breitbart reported, “The president of a pregnancy center that far-left radical pro-abortion protesters firebombed over the summer filed a lawsuit to retrieve video surveillance of the attack from federal authorities.”

🚨 One of the pro-life leaders targeted by Biden’s DOJ sent me footage of the early morning FBI raid on his family home. Paul Vaughn was placed in handcuffs by armed FBI agents in front of his children just before school drop-off. Watch as his wife pleads for answers mid-arrest: https://t.co/lUP6tJOSzW pic.twitter.com/XeYComC6mZ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 7, 2022



Federal authorities are allegedly refusing to give the pregnancy center access to any of the video footage they obtained during the bombing.

According to the article, “James Harden, president and CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Services, provided the FBI with surveillance footage and a ‘mountain of other evidence’ shortly after the attack. However, Harden could not copy the footage before giving it to law enforcement because of damage to the building.”

Breitbart continued, “After months of no action being taken against the attack’s perpetrators, Harden filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order law enforcement to turn over the footage, Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.”

Much like little action is being taken against the violent Portland rioters, it appears violent pro-abortion terrorism will also be largely ignored.

Biden and his appointed ghouls like U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland have decided to stand with those who practice lawlessness and killing of innocents, while terrorizing and bankrupting pro-life Christians who truly practice peaceful protesting.

It won’t be surprising, then, if we see more of the Biden administration’s weaponizing of its intelligence agencies against conservatives and Christians.

The Obama administration was caught persecuting Tea Party members through the IRS, an organization that Biden has proposed expanding by another 87,000 agents and funding more lavishly than many of the other U.S. intelligence agencies.

True followers of Christ should not be surprised by injustices like this, however.

Jesus told Christians in John 15:18-25,“Remember the word that I said to you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you.”

While news like this can be both angering and disheartening, Christians should take heart, as Jesus also said in Matthew 5:10, “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Pray for those who are suffering under this wicked administration and pray for the strength to endure it, should servants of “justice” terrorize your home for defending those who cannot defend themselves.

