DOJ Signals Probe Into Brutal Assault of Conservative Journalist Filming Anti-ICE Riot

A top Justice Department official said Saturday the federal agency was “on it” after a reporter for a conservative news outlet was apparently attacked while filming footage in Minneapolis.

Turning Point USA’s “Frontlines” reporter Savanah Hernandez posted multiple videos of mob members opposed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the Minneapolis area seemingly attacking her Saturday.

After Hernandez posted photos of one assailant — a man charged in connection with the storming of a St. Paul-area church — Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon responded in to the post on X.

“On it,” Dhillon said in response to Hernandez’s post, in which the TPUSA reporter accused William Scott Kelly of “inciting” the anti-ICE protesters to attack her. Kelly was indicted in January on charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (“FACE”) Act, in addition to conspiracy against rights after the Cities Church incident, which was livestreamed by former CNN host Don Lemon.

Hernandez posted Sunday the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was charging three people in connection with her apparent assault, reporting in a follow-up post she was suffering from a headache and stiff neck.

UPDATE I’ve reached out to the FBI, DHS, and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office about Savanah Hernandez being assaulted. DHS alerted their team nearby@HarmeetKDhillon is also looking into this as well. pic.twitter.com/GswX48VVVP — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 11, 2026

Other conservative journalists have been assaulted while covering anti-ICE riots in Minneapolis.

Notably, a reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) was assaulted Feb. 2 by anti-ICE rioters near a makeshift roadblock, which Minneapolis police later cleared.

Independent journalists Cam Higby and Nick Sortor also survived a January attack by a mob of rioters opposed to ICE operations. Anti-ICE rioters also reportedly directed violence against counter protesters supporting the federal immigration enforcement operations.

Video taken Jan. 17 by DCNF reporter Jorge Ventura similarly shows anti-ICE rioters attacking a counter protester who attended an event sponsored by fringe activist Jake Lang.

The event was to protest welfare fraud allegedly perpetrated by Somali migrants, which federal officials estimated to have cost taxpayers at least $9 billion.

Neither Dhillon, Hernandez, nor the Justice Department immediately responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

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