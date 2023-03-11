DOJ Slapped with Legal Motion After Tucker's Jan. 6 Footage Exposes Govt's Misleading Claims

Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has a standing invitation from the father of lies himself to Dante’s Eighth Circle of Hell. That’s the circle reserved for frauds. Hopefully, Garland and his ilk might experience a little earthly justice before making the descent.

Attorney Joseph D. McBride is building a levee against the lies the Democrats have spread about what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a Twitter post Friday, he said he is filing a motion to stop the government from lying to the public and, in doing so, heaping injustice on many of the J6 prisoners.

“We just filed a motion in USA v RYAN TAYLOR NICHOLS to prevent the Government from advancing the false narrative that police were killed by protestors on J6,” McBride tweeted on Friday. He continued with, “NO MORE LIES.”

We just filed a motion in USA v RYAN TAYLOR NICHOLS to prevent the Government from advancing the false narrative that police were killed by protestors on J6. RT & follow J6 Attorney Brad Geyer @FormerFeds to show your support! NO MORE LIES! pic.twitter.com/S4GqHgo689 — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) March 10, 2023

If only it was that easy. It will take a lot more than a legal motion to dam up the raging river of untruths perpetuated by the Biden administration. But it’s a start.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson exposed some of the lies made by Biden officials about the Jan. 6 riots this week by showing new footage of the fateful day. One of the biggest lies was that police officers were killed by protesters during riots.

Carlson called out Garland for his lies on his prime-time show. “Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland is a liar. He just lied about something that is provably false. No police officers died that day on January 6. None. Not one.”

.@TuckerCarlson Calls Merrick Garland a Liar After Alleging Five Officers Were Kill on January 6 “Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland is a liar. He just lied about something that is provably false.” “No police officers died that day on January 6. None. Not one.” pic.twitter.com/9AxItgX8xT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 9, 2023

That’s not how Garland saw it.

“I think all Americans saw what happened on Jan. 6, and most of us saw it as it was happening,” Garland said, according to CNBC. “It was a violent attack on a fundamental tenet of American democracy.”

He might have added that peaceful protesting is also a fundamental tenet of American democracy and the vast majority of protesters that day were just that — peaceful.

Garland went on to say that over 100 officers were assaulted on that day and that five officers died. “We have charged more than 1,000 people with their crimes on that day, and more than 500 people have already been convicted. I think it’s very clear what happened on Jan. 6.”

Carlson nailed Garland for going so far as to imply that five police officers died on Jan 6.

What happened on Jan 6 was tragic. Nobody in their right mind would deny that. But to suggest that five police officers died at the hands of protesters is an outright lie.

Context does matter. Garland didn’t need to say officers were actually killed by protesters. It was enough to imply it. The father of lies would be proud. The best lies are sustained through innuendo and insinuation.

Repeat: No police officers died on Jan. 6.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick did die, but it was a day after the attack. His death was determined to be from natural causes, not protesters. Sicknick died from two strokes at the base of his brain stem caused by an artery clot.

Four Capitol Police and Washington Metropolitan Police officers did die. They died by suicide after the riot. The Capitol Police officer’s union said about 140 officers were injured during the protests.

Carlson went on to show that Liz Cheney’s tweet claiming that Sicknick “was killed defending our Capitol from the violent mob on January 6” was still up for all the world to see.

Garland and Cheney weren’t weaving the web of lies all by their lonesome, either. Their beloved leader Joe Biden was doing his part.

In March 2022, Biden knowingly spread myths about the Jan. 6 riot.

“Look, how would you feel if you saw crowds storm and break down the doors of the British Parliament, kill five cops, injure 145 — or the German Bundestag, or the Italian Parliament?” Biden said. “I think you’d wonder. Well, that’s what the rest of the world saw. It’s not who we are. And now, we’re proving, under pressure, that we are not that country. We’re united.”

These kinds of misleading statements made by government officials could taint jury pools. They can also sway voters.

The lying has to stop if America is to survive.

You have to start somewhere. Attorney McBride is doing his part. His law firm, representing Ryan Taylor Nichols, is seeking an order to stop the prosecution from “arguing, mentioning, or presenting claims by Government witnesses at trial, that are unduly prejudicial about the deaths of police officers wrongfully attributed to demonstrations that took place on January 6, 2021.”

Nichols is allegedly implicated in the fire extinguisher incident that involved Sicknick.

In the 45-page filing to the court, McBride wrote, “The allegations are serious, controversy never-ending, and the smear tactics deployed against every January Sixth protestor seem to know no bounds,” it said, according to the Longview News-Journal.

“Ryan Nichols is thankful that he is not being tried in the court of public opinion and that the presumption of innocence as well as the presumption in favor of release support this application, which he now respectfully brings before this Court.”

“At one point, a person hands Nichols a bottle that looks like a fire extinguisher,” the filing continues. “Nichols admits to pointing it at officers who were spraying people with a substance and spraying them back. The spray appears to have no effect of any kind, on anyone,” the document states. “Ryan has no idea what was in the bottle.”

Taken with the fact that Sicknick is shown walking around the Capitol in the video released by Carlson, the lies of the left are being exposed to the light of truth. Good for McBride and attorneys like him who seek justice rather than the political exploitation of tragic deaths.

McBride’s motion would not allow the prosecution to even insinuate that the fire extinguisher incident was related to Sicknick’s death. If they do, McBride will call D.C. Chief Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz as an expert witness to refute such a claim.

When the U.S. government deliberately lies to advance a fictional narrative that heaps injustice on Jan. 6 political prisoners, the government is no longer serving one nation under God. It’s serving a new master.

It is serving the father of lies. We all know who that is.

