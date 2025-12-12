Share
The US Department of Justice building and the American flag stand in the sun in Washington, DC.
The US Department of Justice building and the American flag stand in the sun in Washington, DC. (Bo Shen / Getty Images)

DOJ Sues Four States for Violating Federal Election Law

 By Johnathan Jones  December 12, 2025 at 12:56pm
The Department of Justice announced Friday it has filed federal lawsuits against four states, which were all accused of election law violations.

According to a press release from the DOJ Office of Public Affairs, the suits target Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

The department says the states failed to produce their statewide voter registration lists upon request.

The filings bring the Justice Department’s nationwide total of such lawsuits to 18, the release said.

In addition to the four states, the Civil Rights Division is suing officials in Fulton County, Georgia.

The lawsuit against Fulton County seeks records related to the 2020 election.

The DOJ said the actions are being handled by its Civil Rights Division.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon addressed the lawsuits in a statement.

“States have the statutory duty to preserve and protect their constituents from vote dilution,” Dhillon said. “We will not permit states to jeopardize the integrity and effectiveness of elections.

She added, “If states will not fulfill their duty to protect the integrity of the ballot, we will.

Dhillon said that states that fail to protect election integrity will be held accountable.

The DOJ said the lawsuits are aimed at protecting election integrity nationwide.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




DOJ Sues Four States for Violating Federal Election Law
Conversation