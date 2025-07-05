DOJ Throws Massive Wrench in the Plans of Anti-'Alligator Alcatraz' Advocates

Activists trying to drown “Alligator Alcatraz” in a swamp of litigation are facing the jaws of the Department of Justice.

As noted by PBS, the state-built facility to house illegal immigrants who are being detained pending deportation received its first detainees Wednesday. When complete, the facility has a planned capacity of 5,000 illegal immigrants.

The facility faces lawsuits which the Department of Justice said it will oppose, according to a news release posted by the agency.

The Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division filed its argument to prevent delays in building out the Everglades facility.

“The Department of Justice has defended President Trump’s immigration agenda in court since day one and we are proud to protect ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ from baseless, politically motivated legal schemes,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

“Delaying the construction of Florida’s temporary detention center, as plaintiffs request, would imperil critical immigration enforcement efforts and endanger detainees in overcrowded detention facilities,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said.

“We are proud to defend against these unfounded claims and to help the administration fulfill its fundamental obligation to prioritize the safety and security of Americans,” Gustafson said.

The lawsuits were filed by Friends of the Everglades Inc. and Center for Biological Diversity, claiming the project did not receive an environmental review as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

A federal judge in Miami will decide the case, perhaps as soon as the coming week, according to CBS.

Do you approve of “Alligator Alcatraz”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (142 Votes) No: 2% (3 Votes)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that the site, built on a former airstrip, was chosen to minimize environmental concerns.

“Because this is an important part of Florida, we are using the existing footprint of this airport,” DeSantis said.

The federal response noted that activists aiming their argument at the Trump administration missed the mark.

“First, Plaintiffs fail to identify any final agency action by a federal defendant. DHS has not implemented, authorized, directed, or funded Florida’s temporary detention center. Florida is constructing and operating the facility using state funds on state lands under state emergency authority,” the filing said.

The federal response said “any potential federal funding claims are unripe. Florida has received no federal funds, nor has it applied for federal funds related to the temporary detention center. Courts cannot adjudicate hypothetical future funding decisions or render advisory opinions on contingent scenarios that may never materialize.”

I don’t want to hear a single word—or see another outrage post—from Democrats about “Alligator Alcatraz.” These are the same people who turned a blind eye when Obama built the cages for illegals and Biden continued using them during his own presidency. Obama Cages vs Alligator… pic.twitter.com/TLXwLUSWEf — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 1, 2025

“Third, even if Florida’s decision to detain aliens at its temporary detention center were deemed to be final agency action by DHS and aliens at the temporary detention center were deemed to be in ICE detention, the requested injunctive relief would be barred by 8 U.S.C. § 1252(f)(1),” the filing added.

“Fourth, Plaintiffs demonstrate no irreparable harm,” the filing continued.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.