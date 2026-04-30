DOJ Uncovers Numerous Ways the Biden Admin 'Devastated the Lives of Many Christian Americans'

The Biden administration fought Christianity on every front possible, the Trump administration’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias said in a report released Thursday

“No American should live in fear that the federal government will punish them for their faith,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Chairman of the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, said, according to a Department of Justice news release.

“As our report lays out, the Biden Administration’s actions devastated the lives of many Christian Americans. That devastation ended with President Trump. The Department of Justice will continue to expose bad actors who targeted Christians and work tirelessly to restore religious liberty for all Americans of faith,” he said.

“The Biden Administration’s policies regularly clashed with a Christian worldview and burdened traditional religious practices. These conflicts frequently arose over abortion, gender ideology, and sexual orientation,” the report said.

DOJ: The Biden admin carried out “aggressive persecutions” against Christians who hold “traditional biblical views.” A task force found they “zealously” investigated Christians and even kept tabs on Catholic priests. | @kamdenmulder_https://t.co/TaHiJc38HL — National Review (@NRO) April 30, 2026



“Ultimately, the Biden Administration penalized Christians who lived in accordance with their beliefs,” the report said.

The report noted that “the Biden Administration pushed its radical policy agenda, even when its actions infringed on Christian beliefs, free exercise, and on matters of deep personal importance to nearly every American: life, family, marriage, self-identity, education, medical decisions, and more,” the release said.

The release said President Joe Biden “pushed policies to eliminate statutory protections for religious Americans that interfered with his policy goals. Although he failed to change federal law, under his direction, federal agencies used policy and regulatory means to accomplish the same goals.”

The Biden DOJ “diligently attempted to use its enforcement authority against parents who defended their children’s safety at local school board meetings,” the release wrote.

The release noted that the Biden-era Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department “sidelined Christians in favor of preferred constituencies. It published materials suggesting that Christians could not be victims of religious discrimination, only other faith groups.”

The report noted how DOJ prosecutors “privately mocked Christian pro-life views as ‘culty’ and lambasted defendants in open court for following the guidance of their beliefs.”

The report also noted that “the Biden DOJ pursued more severe charges and harsher sentences for peaceful pro-life defendants than violent pro-abortion defendants. The Biden DOJ requested an average sentence of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants, compared to 12.3 months for pro-choice defendants.”

The report said Biden’s administration tried to steamroll Christians on gender ideology.

“The Biden Administration … took steps to limit Christian families from seeking therapy from likeminded therapists on matters of sexual orientation and gender ideology. Painting with a broad brush, the Biden Administration denigrated and attempted to outlaw religious counseling based on traditional views, deeming such approaches to be dangerous,” the report said.

The bottom line, as expressed in the report, was that the Biden administration “demonstrated a view that Christians can hold certain beliefs but cannot act on them.”

“Every American deserves equal treatment under the law, but we continue to discover the magnitude of the Biden Administration’s gross iniquities and flagrant violations of religious liberty—particularly targeting Christians,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a comment on the department’s website.

“Where the Biden Administration abused its authority by unfairly punishing Christian families and schools, the Trump Administration has taken historic steps to reaffirm the rights of parents, expand school choice so that more families can access education aligned with their values, and ensure the fair treatment of every student,” she said.

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